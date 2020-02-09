No. 18 Indiana shuts down Nebraska's fourth-quarter rally

The only field goal made by the Indiana women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Sunday was the Hoosiers’ game-winning basket.
How the heck does that happen? It’s because Nebraska had a horrible start to the game, allowing the No. 18-ranked Hoosiers to get a huge lead and then hold on during their 57-53 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Indiana started the game on a 12-0 run and led 26-6 after the first quarter.
Nebraska rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second quarter and tied the game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The game came down to the final minute, when Indiana sophomore Grace Berger scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 33 seconds remaining, giving the Hoosiers a 55-53 lead and ending a stretch where Indiana had gone 14 minutes over the third and fourth quarters without making a field goal.
Indiana missed 15 of 16 shots from the field in the fourth quarter, and scored just six points in the final quarter.
Berger’s layup came after Indiana had a timeout to set up a play.
“At that point I don’t think we’d scored (a field goal) in the quarter, so you’re wondering whose hands do we want the ball in?” said Indiana coach Teri Moren. “In spite of Grace having a tough night -- she usually hits a lot of those layups she was missing today -- I still wanted the ball in her hands, and so we wanted her to attack off of that and she made the tough shot. A reverse (layup) is always hard in traffic, but she’s really good player.”
Jaelynn Penn led Indiana with 14 points. Indiana (19-6, 9-4 Big Ten) is in fourth place in the league standings, and the only team to beat No.1 South Carolina this season.
Nebraska (15-9, 5-8) has lost four straight games.
Nebraska outscored Indiana in each of the last three quarters. The Huskers still trailed by 11 points to start the fourth quarter. But with an 11-0 run to start the quarter, they tied the game 51-51 after Kate Cain made a jumper with 3:14 left.
But Nebraska’s comeback came up short in part because of two possessions when it couldn’t get points in the final minute.
The game was tied at 53 when Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish had a turnover on a pass to Kate Cain with 40 seconds remaining.
And after Indiana got its go-ahead basket, Nebraska’s next possession ended when Nicea Eliely got an offensive foul on a charge taken by Indiana senior Brenna Wise.
“Obviously we want to be able to execute a little bit better,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “We were having some success off of that pick-and-roll action on the left wing and we went back to that, just out of a little bit different set-action. I think maybe Hannah held the ball just maybe one dribble too long, and she tried to throw a rocket pass and it went behind Kate and off of Kate’s hands out of bounds. We’d like to have that possession back for sure.
“And Nicea got called for a charge when it was kind of a broken play and she was trying to make something happen."
Indiana started the game on a 12-0 run. Nebraska didn’t score for the opening 5½ minutes of the game. Nebraska missed 15 of 17 shots from the field in the first quarter and had four turnovers.
In the second half, the Huskers had success getting the ball inside to Cain and Isabelle Bourne. Cain led Nebraska with 12 points, and Bourne had seven.
Nebraska held Indiana to 16 points in the second half.
“I’m glad that we continued to play hard and scratch and claw and fight back,” Williams said. “We put ourselves in a position to win the ball game, and we should have got over the hump at the end.”