No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17

AMES, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and No. 19 Iowa made a big fourth-down stop late in the game, allowing the Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State 18-17 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win over the Cyclones.
Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who also improved to 4-0 against Iowa State coach Matt Campbell in a game delayed nearly 3 hours because of lightning.
Trailing 18-17 in the closing minutes, Iowa State drove to the Iowa 34 before a false start, a slip by quarterback Brock Purdy and an incompletion brought up fourth-and-13. The Cyclones went for it and, after offsetting penalties led to a do-over, Purdy overthrew Deshaunte Jones near the end zone.
The Cyclones appeared to get another chance when they forced a quick Iowa punt. But the ball hit Datrone Young in the back and Iowa's Devonte Young recovered it, sealing the win for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa State (1-1) opened the scoring on a 51-yard double pass from Purdy to Jones — a converted prep quarterback — to La'Michael Pettway midway through the first quarter.
The Cyclones then moved ahead 14-6 just 57 seconds into the second half on a 73-yard strike from Purdy to Tarique Milton, who breezed past Iowa's banged-up secondary.
Iowa's defense stiffened, and Stanley's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave the Hawkeyes a 15-14 lead with 12:10 left. Connor Assalley's 26-yard field goal gave Iowa State the lead back with 7:46 to go, but Duncan answered from 39 yards with 4:51 left with what proved to be the game-winning kick.
Purdy finished with 276 yards passing and a touchdown for the Cyclones.
TAKEAWAY: Iowa was on the road against its biggest rival and had to deal with two weather delays, turning an afternoon kickoff into a primetime affair. Yet the Hawkeyes still found a way to win, going 10 of 19 on third down and winning the turnover battle, 2-0.
Iowa State looked much better than it did in its opener two weeks ago, when it sleepwalked past Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime. But this was yet another agonizing loss to the Hawkeyes for the Cyclones, who fell 44-41 in overtime two years ago in Ames.
POLL IMPLICATIONS: The Hawkeyes might not move up that much, but the win was nevertheless impressive.
UP NEXT: Iowa is off next week before hosting Middle Tennessee on Sept. 28. Iowa State hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.