No. 1 Iowa wrestling defeats No. 12 Princeton

PRINCETON, New Jersey — University of Iowa sophomore Jacob Warner scored a takedown with three seconds on the clock to top No. 2 Pat Brucki, 5-4, and lead the top-ranked Hawkeyes past No. 12 Princeton 30-9 on Sunday.
Warner, ranked No. 3 at 197, entered the third period tied, 3-3. He trailed 4-3 following a Brucki escaped, but grabbed his first and only lead of the match with three seconds on the clock.
Iowa won four of five matches after intermission to put the dual out of reach. Alex Marinelli won by fall in 6:20. Michael Kemerer won by 19-4 technical fall at 174, and Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 10-2 major decision at 285.
Iowa led 12-6 at the break, getting wins from No. 1 DeSanto at 133, No. 9 Murin at 141, and No. 3 Lugo at 149.
Lugo scored a reversal with 10 seconds left in the first tiebreak to defeat No. 14 Mike D’Angelo, 3-2. It was his third straight win against a ranked opponent. DeSanto racked up 12 takedowns in a 25-10 technical fall, and Murin used four takedowns and 3:30 of riding time to earn a 12-2 major decision.
Lugo nearly escaped to tie the match, 2-2, but failed to clear D’Angelo and came back with the match-winning reverse.
Iowa won seven-of-10 bouts and owned a 37-5 advantage in takedowns.
You have free articles remaining.
BVU Open
The Briar Cliff wrestling team competed in its final event of 2019 as several Chargers suited up at the BVU Open on Saturday in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The best finish for the Blue and Gold actually came from a member of the coaching staff as student assistant D'earion Stokes, an All-American for the Cliff last season, took second place at 133-lbs.
Stokes wrestled unattached and showed that he's still got it with four wins to start his tournament. He started with a 9-2 win over Nic Cantu of St. Cloud State before defeating Wartburg's Connor Cleveland 12-5.
Stokes then made quick work of Brock Buysse from Southwest Minnesota State with a pin in 1:08 before taking on Maddie Roney of Iowa Central in the semifinals.
Stokes earned his trip to the title bout with a 10-7 decision where NCAA DI wrestler Daniel Kimball (South Dakota State) claimed the bracket championship with a 6-3 final.
The Buena Vista wrestling team had three individuals place in the top-6 on Saturday.
Collin Stilson and Teyler Bruch each took sixth place at 149 pounds for the Beavers with Don Phillips II doing the same at 197 pounds.