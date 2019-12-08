No. 1 Iowa wrestling defeats No. 12 Princeton

PRINCETON, New Jersey — University of Iowa sophomore Jacob Warner scored a takedown with three seconds on the clock to top No. 2 Pat Brucki, 5-4, and lead the top-ranked Hawkeyes past No. 12 Princeton 30-9 on Sunday.

Warner, ranked No. 3 at 197, entered the third period tied, 3-3. He trailed 4-3 following a Brucki escaped, but grabbed his first and only lead of the match with three seconds on the clock.

Iowa won four of five matches after intermission to put the dual out of reach. Alex Marinelli won by fall in 6:20. Michael Kemerer won by 19-4 technical fall at 174, and Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 10-2 major decision at 285.

Iowa led 12-6 at the break, getting wins from No. 1 DeSanto at 133, No. 9 Murin at 141, and No. 3 Lugo at 149.

Lugo scored a reversal with 10 seconds left in the first tiebreak to defeat No. 14 Mike D’Angelo, 3-2. It was his third straight win against a ranked opponent. DeSanto racked up 12 takedowns in a 25-10 technical fall, and Murin used four takedowns and 3:30 of riding time to earn a 12-2 major decision.

Lugo nearly escaped to tie the match, 2-2, but failed to clear D’Angelo and came back with the match-winning reverse.

Iowa won seven-of-10 bouts and owned a 37-5 advantage in takedowns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}