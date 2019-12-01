No. 1 Iowa wrestling dominates No. 6 Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa wrestling team proved its No. 1-ranking right way by only allowing No. 6 Wisconsin to only win one match during its dual on Sunday.

Iowa only lost a match at 184 pounds as the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 32-3 on Sunday.

Spencer Lee started the dual off at 125 pounds by getting a 16-0 tech fall in 3:13 for a quick five points. Austin DeSanto followed that up with a 6-2 decision over Seth Gross at 133 pounds.

The Hawkeyes won the next two matches by three combined points at Max Murin won a 3-2 decision at 141 pounds over Wisconsin's Tristan Moran and then Pat Lugo scored a 5-3 decision over Cole Martin at 149 pounds.

At 157, Kaleb Young won a 12-6 decision and then at 165, Alex Marinelli won a 4-2 decision over Evan Wick.

Michael Kemerer put the dual out of reach as he won by fall in 5:46 at 174 pounds to put Iowa up 26-0.

Wisconsin did win at 184 pounds as Johnny Sebastian won in sudden victory, 7-5, over Cash Wilcke.

Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi ended the dual with two wins for Iowa. Warner won a 5-2 decision at 197 and Cassioppi won a 3-2 decision at 285 pounds over Trent Hillger.

