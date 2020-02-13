No. 10 Maryland routs No. 17 Iowa 93-59 in Big Ten blowout

Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 10 assists, Shakira Austin scored 20 points and Stephanie Jones added 16, making all eight of her shots from the floor.

It all added up to Maryland’s largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent in Big Ten play since the Terps joined the league in 2014.

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 15 points and Kathleen Doyle scored 10 on 4-for-16 shooting. The Hawkeyes committed 27 turnovers, shot 40 percent and were outrebounded 38-31.

“We get in the gym tomorrow, we get into practice and we acknowledge we have a lot to work on. That’s what this shows," Czinano said. “But you flush it, you watch film on our next game (against) Wisconsin and you move on."

In the game at Iowa, Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell scored five points and went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc. This time, she nailed her first four 3-point attempts to help Maryland build a 34-16 lead early in the second quarter.

BIG PICTURE