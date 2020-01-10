No. 20 Missouri State erases late Drake lead, Manning hits 3 at the buzzer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sydney Manning hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Missouri State women's basketball team a 69-67 win over Drake on Friday at JQH Arena.
The Bears, ranked 20th in this week's Associated Press poll, erased a 67-61 Bulldogs lead with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining.
Brice Calip hit four free throws and Emily Gartner hit a free throw before Manning delivered the game winner.
Manning led Missouri State with 16 points while Jasmine Franklin and Gartner both scored 12. Calip had 10 points, eight of those from the free throw line.
Sara Rhine led Drake with 23 points. Becca Hittner scored 16, as she was 12-for-13 from the stripe.