No. 1 Morningside falls to No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. – A late first-half run by host Dakota Wesleyan University turned out to be the make-or-break point of a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest Saturday, Feb. 8.

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Division II top-ranked Morningside College was overtaken by the host, NAIA D2 No. 10-ranked Tigers, with an 18-6 stretch from the 7:13 to 1:31 marks.

The Mustangs steadily reeled in their conference foes and eventually found themselves down just one after senior guard Alex Borchers nailed a three-pointer with eight seconds left. Morningside had two more possessions after that but, in each case, DWU, after hitting two free throws, fouled them before a potential game-tying three-pointer could be launched to hang on for a 78-75 decision.

Four Maroon players finished in scoring double figures. Senior center Tyler Borchers led the way with 19 points, while junior forward Zach Imig had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Junior center Trey Brown had with 13 and six boards. Alex Borchers ended with 10 points.

Morningside (24-2 overall, 16-2 GPAC) closes its home regular-season schedule Saturday, Feb. 15. The University of Jamestown comes to Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center for a 4 p.m. tip-off which is headlined by Senior Day 2020 festivities.

