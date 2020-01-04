No. 1 Morningside goes on 19-0 first-half run to stay undefeated

“We got a little selfish at the beginning,” Imig said. “We did our jobs, and that’s all it takes. We luckily got it going. We just had to lock in, know their personnel, and just play together on the offensive end. We tried going 1-on-1 a little bit too much and forced some shots that we should’ve just swung it around. Dakota Wesleyan is a great team, and to play them and get that run going them, that’s big time.”

Will Pottebaum then hit two free throws, Imig hit another jumper, then Ben Hoskins closed out the 19-0 run with two consecutive 3s.

Hoskins later hit another 3 that the Mustangs back up 29-19 with 7:08 remaining in the half.

“It totally turned things around,” Hoskins said of the 19-0 run. “We were able to turn things around by getting open shots and great shots.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The closest the No. 7 Tigers got was by 3 with 2:42 remaining in the first half, but the Mustangs responded with a 14-5 run.

Imig and Alex Borchers led Morningside with 15 points each. Hoskins had 11, and Trey Brown scored eight.

Dakota Wesleyan put out a different starting lineup on Saturday, given that the Mustangs had a hunch before the game that they were without a couple players.