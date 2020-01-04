No. 1 Morningside goes on 19-0 first-half run to stay undefeated

SIOUX CITY — When the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team started out on a 12-3 run Saturday at the Rosen-Veerdorn Sports Center, Morningside didn’t panic.
They knew they had to play better, and coach Jim Sykes called a timeout as a wake-up call.
The top-ranked Mustangs answered that call loudly and stayed unbeaten with a 74-60 win over the Tigers.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Sykes admitted. “They were down a couple guys and my concerns were that the guys were going to relax a little bit. They got off to a quick start, and we settled down.”
Morningside went on a 19-0 run immediately following Sykes’ timeout, which put the Mustangs up 22-12 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first half.
“We just had to wake up and get it together,” Sykes said. “We had to get everybody on the same page. They responded. That’s a credit to them. We’re going to have some grinders, we’re going to have some tough games.”
The Mustangs tried to get the ball inside, but because the Tigers had a big starting lineup, that allowed the outside to open up.
Zach Imig scored the first seven points of the run, as the Mustangs 6-foot-3 junior from Gretna, Nebraska, hit two close shots, then hit a 3-pointer.
“We got a little selfish at the beginning,” Imig said. “We did our jobs, and that’s all it takes. We luckily got it going. We just had to lock in, know their personnel, and just play together on the offensive end. We tried going 1-on-1 a little bit too much and forced some shots that we should’ve just swung it around. Dakota Wesleyan is a great team, and to play them and get that run going them, that’s big time.”
Will Pottebaum then hit two free throws, Imig hit another jumper, then Ben Hoskins closed out the 19-0 run with two consecutive 3s.
Hoskins later hit another 3 that the Mustangs back up 29-19 with 7:08 remaining in the half.
“It totally turned things around,” Hoskins said of the 19-0 run. “We were able to turn things around by getting open shots and great shots.”
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The closest the No. 7 Tigers got was by 3 with 2:42 remaining in the first half, but the Mustangs responded with a 14-5 run.
Imig and Alex Borchers led Morningside with 15 points each. Hoskins had 11, and Trey Brown scored eight.
Dakota Wesleyan put out a different starting lineup on Saturday, given that the Mustangs had a hunch before the game that they were without a couple players.
That hunch was correct.
The two men out were Tyson Smiley and Nick Harden.
According to a report Saturday by the Mitchell Daily Republic, Smiley was dismissed from DWU after serving a nine-month suspension last academic year. Smiley was arrested in September 2018 for domestic abuse and intentional damage to property, according to the report.
Smiley was a starter for the Tigers, and averaged 14.3 points per game.
The Daily Republic also reported that Harden was unavailable in Saturday’s game because he’s serving a two-game suspension. Harden, who averages 17.8 ppg, has been suspended due to an “a campus dorm violation and an academic issue,” per DWU athletic director Jon Hart in a statement to the Daily Republic.
So, Tigers coach Matt Wilber sent out a starting lineup that consisted of four men of 6-6 or taller. The five starters for the Tigers were Tristan Teichmeier (6-6), Collin Kramer (6-7), Mason Larson (6-7), Samuel McCloud (6-8) and Ty Hoglund, who stands at 6-3.
To make matters worse for DWU, Teichmeier left the game in the first half after a collision near the basket and did not return.
“We didn’t know how they were going to start, and they had a pretty big lineup,” Sykes said. “They were 6-6 across the board … that would create some problems for us, we figured.
“We talked this morning at shootaround that we had no idea what it was going to be,” Sykes added. “They went big, so we had to match up with them a little bit.”
The Tigers played a little bit of a 2-3 zone but mostly played man-to-man against the Mustangs.
“Their height really hurt us on the drives, because we have some smaller guards,” Hoskins said. “I was surprised because of how large they started. It worked for them in the first half, and they stuck with us in the first half. We were trying to get the ball out as fast as we could. A lot of times, we get Alex (Borchers) going downhill, a lot of good things happen for us.”
The Tigers were 21-for-57, but only made one of 13 3s in the second half. The Mustangs wore out the Tigers — especially after the 19-0 run — and held them to 32 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach James
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.