No. 1 Morningside has impressive performance

SIOUX CITY – Morningside performed at such a high level on Saturday, the only question was by how many points the mighty Mustangs would win by.
When the dust cleared, NAIA Division II’s top-ranked men’s basketball team had trounced visiting Northwestern 98-69 at Allee Gym to remain unbeaten on the season.
Simply put, the Mustangs were just too much for Northwestern to handle in all facets. They shot a sizzling 64 percent from the field, had six players reach double figures and rendered a good Northwestern team defenseless.
The game started out alright for the Red Raiders, but at about the midway point of the first half, Morningside gained complete momentum and never let up.
“I thought that was as good a 40 minutes of basketball that we have played this year on both sides of the ball,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “Early on when we were trading baskets with them, it’s like you better score because you know they’re to. Then we finally got them to miss a couple and got a few stops and were able to extend the lead and maybe pressed them into playing not the game they wanted to play.”
Morningside, now 19-0 overall and 10-0 at the halfway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule, has an arsenal of weapons at its disposal and all were clicking in this contest.
The one-two inside punch of Tyler Borchers and Trey Brown combined for 27 points and when both had to leave the game with two fouls in the first half, junior Jacob Fierst came in and hit a 3-pointer and grabbed four rebounds.
Zach Imig paced the Mustangs with 15 points, doing most of his damage early on, while Tyler Borchers finished with 13 points. Ben Hoskins nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13 points off the bench while Brown had 14 points. Will Pottebaum scored all 10 of his points in the first half, helping the Mustangs zip to a 57-36 halftime lead.
“That was one of our best performances so far but we just have to continue to keep getting better and bringing it every night,” Imig said. “We have many options and that’s nice to have because a lot of teams rely on one or two guys and can’t get it done in the end. It’s nice to know that if you’re not on one night, you have a teammate step up and impress.”
Craig Sterk, who scored a game-high 17 points, gave Northwestern a spark early, hitting three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. A bucket by Grant Rohrer with 12:26 left gave the Red Raiders an 18-17 lead, but it would be their last of the contest.
Hoskins sank threes on successive trips down the court, then Pottebaum connected from long range and even the 6-7 Tyler Borchers drained one from beyond the arc. The Mustangs went on a 12-0 run to open up a 32-19 lead and kept their foot on the pedal, shooting 68.8 percent while scoring 57 first-half points.
Although Morningside “cooled off” to shoot only 59.3 percent in the second half, the offensive onslaught continued. Sykes gave plenty of his players minutes and 12 ended up scoring before it was over.
“Six guys in double figures, got everybody in the game and shot 65 percent while using everybody,” Sykes said. “I think they maybe got tired a little in the second half, but that’s a credit to how hard our guys played defensively.”
“The bottom line is you have to catch Morningside on a game when they don’t shoot it and they shot close to 70 percent in the first half,” Northwestern Coach Kris Korver said. “We got out of the gate quickly but this is about as good a defensive team as I’ve seen in this league in a long time.
“This league is relentless and Morningside is the cream of the crop this year. We’ve gotten our confidence maybe hit a little bit. Sometimes you have to go through these rough patches and it didn’t help that the team we ran into now is the king of the hill.”
Jay Small hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, while Rohrer came off the bench to tally 11 points. The Red Raiders, though, shot just 41 percent from the field and were 11-for-30 in the second half.
The loss left Northwestern at 14-6 overall and 6-4 in the GPAC.
Morningside maintained a 2.5 game lead over Dakota Wesleyan for first in the league while Mount Marty is another game back. The Mustangs play six of their final 10 conference games on the road.