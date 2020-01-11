No. 1 Morningside has impressive performance

The one-two inside punch of Tyler Borchers and Trey Brown combined for 27 points and when both had to leave the game with two fouls in the first half, junior Jacob Fierst came in and hit a 3-pointer and grabbed four rebounds.

Zach Imig paced the Mustangs with 15 points, doing most of his damage early on, while Tyler Borchers finished with 13 points. Ben Hoskins nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13 points off the bench while Brown had 14 points. Will Pottebaum scored all 10 of his points in the first half, helping the Mustangs zip to a 57-36 halftime lead.

“That was one of our best performances so far but we just have to continue to keep getting better and bringing it every night,” Imig said. “We have many options and that’s nice to have because a lot of teams rely on one or two guys and can’t get it done in the end. It’s nice to know that if you’re not on one night, you have a teammate step up and impress.”

Craig Sterk, who scored a game-high 17 points, gave Northwestern a spark early, hitting three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. A bucket by Grant Rohrer with 12:26 left gave the Red Raiders an 18-17 lead, but it would be their last of the contest.