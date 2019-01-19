ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The present and the future of Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball was on display here Saturday.
Morningside outpointed Northwestern 90-85, remaining in first place in the league standings. The fourth-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs mounted a substantial first-half lead and had to hold off a couple of challenges in the second half.
The defending GPAC champion Mustangs are already an established program, but with a combined five seniors, each of these squads will also be hard to deal with next season.
Morningside, now 18-1 overall and 11-1 in the GPAC, seemed on the way to a rout when Pierce Almond nailed two consecutive 3-pointers to make the score 36-15 with five minutes left in the first half.
To its credit, Northwestern went on a 9-0 run and ended up trimming the halftime deficit to 41-30. The Red Raiders outscored Morningside 16-8 in the first five minutes of the second half to pull within 49-46.
They tied it at 53-53 on an off-balance shot by Jay Small, who was fouled on the play but missed the free throw. The Mustangs scored the next five points, including a 3-pointer by Brody Egger, but Northwestern once again drew even, 60-60, on a 3-pointer from the corner by Isaac Heyer with 9:25 remaining.
Resilient Morningside, however, went on an 11-2 spurt, capped by another 3-pointer from Egger, to open it back up to 71-62. Egger, a senior, did not miss the entire game, making all eight of his field goal attempts (five 3-pointers) and four free throws to finish with 25 points.
“They’re a good team and as coach always says, road games in the GPAC are always going to tough and to win one you have to be a little fortunate and battle to the end,” Egger said. “I think it starts with your defense. When you play good defense you only have to score so many points so we try and pride ourselves on that.
“We’ve had all sorts of guys step up. Today it was Tyler Borchers and I finally got my shot going which felt really good because I’ve struggled a bit compared to years past. And there were big defensive plays from everybody.”
Borchers matched Egger with 25 points and was especially effective from the free throw line, making 9 of 12. The junior from Le Mars, Iowa, was shooting just 52 percent from the stripe.
Northwestern’s Trent Hilbrands, a high school teammate of Borchers at Le Mars Community, tossed in a game-high 27 points. The 6-foot sophomore guard scored on a variety of strong moves to the basket and pulled down eight rebounds.
All five Red Raider starters reached double figures, including Parker Mulder, an undersized 6-2 forward who scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Small added 12 points, while Steven Kragt and Heyer tacked on 11 points apiece.
“I’ve had some coaches I’ve coached with and some wise coaches I’ve played for and they always said you have to get the lead,” Northwestern Coach Kris Korver said. “We needed to get the lead. I was proud of our guys for cutting that lead to 11 at halftime and that gave us a chance in the second half and we battled but you can’t let somebody get away from you.
“Egger made two monster transition threes that were daggers and Borchers is a player of the year candidate and he had a couple of big baskets. Our kids competed and wanted to win, but that’s a good ball club over there.”
Morningside Coach Jim Sykes expected a battle from Northwestern (13-9, 7-6), which beat No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan in overtime here Wednesday.
“We got off to a great start defensively and rattled them a little bit and they were hurrying some shots they normally make and we found out they make because they did for the next 25 minutes,” Sykes said. “The first 15 minutes we held them to 15 points and they scored 15 in the last five minutes. We still had a nice lead of 11 points at halftime but that dissipated in a hurry. We were on our heels a little bit and it was a game of runs the rest of the way.
“It seemed like every time they made a mini-run at us we found an answer. Eggs hit a couple of big threes when they tightened things up and gave us some breathing room and ‘T’ made his free throws down the stretch.”
Morningside won its fourth straight since suffering its only loss at Dakota Wesleyan and snapped a five-game Northwestern win streak, completing a regular season sweep of the Red Raiders.