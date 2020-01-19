No. 1 Morningside men pull away late against Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Dordt men’s basketball team gave top-ranked Morningside all it could handle on Saturday.
The Mustangs and Defenders were tied at 42 going into halftime Dordt did grab a two-point lead with 14:13 left. But then No. 1 Morningside kept Dordt in check for a bit, allowing the Mustangs to a take a lead they wouldn’t give up, knocking off the Defenders 88-81 on Saturday night.
Morningside stayed undefeated at 20-0 and is 12-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 15-7 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC.
Ben Hoskins hit a 3-pointer with 13:56 remaining to give the Mustangs a 53-52 lead with 13:56 left. The lead grew to 59-52 after a Trey Brown jumper with 11:46 left.
You have free articles remaining.
Cade Bleeker hit a 3-pointer to cut the Mustangs lead to 63-60 with 9:01 remaining but the Mustangs responded shortly after with an 11-3 run to go up 77-66.
Dordt cut Morningside's lead to 84-78 with 59 seconds left but Morningside made its free throws down the stretch for the 88-81 victory.
Tyler Borchers led USD with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He was 6-of-8 from the free throw line and had three assists. Alex Borchers was 6-of-6 from the frree throw line, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Will Pottebaum also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Matt Hahn hit three 3-pointers for 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Zach Imig just missed a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Morningside finished with 12 3-pointers and shot 83.3. percent (20-of-24) from the line.
Garrett Franken had 24 points and eight rebounds for Dordt and Ben Gesink had 13 points. Zach Bussard had 12 points. Josh Van Lingen had six rebounds and five assists.