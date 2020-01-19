No. 1 Morningside men pull away late against Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Dordt men’s basketball team gave top-ranked Morningside all it could handle on Saturday.

The Mustangs and Defenders were tied at 42 going into halftime Dordt did grab a two-point lead with 14:13 left. But then No. 1 Morningside kept Dordt in check for a bit, allowing the Mustangs to a take a lead they wouldn’t give up, knocking off the Defenders 88-81 on Saturday night.

Morningside stayed undefeated at 20-0 and is 12-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 15-7 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC.

Ben Hoskins hit a 3-pointer with 13:56 remaining to give the Mustangs a 53-52 lead with 13:56 left. The lead grew to 59-52 after a Trey Brown jumper with 11:46 left.

Cade Bleeker hit a 3-pointer to cut the Mustangs lead to 63-60 with 9:01 remaining but the Mustangs responded shortly after with an 11-3 run to go up 77-66.

Dordt cut Morningside's lead to 84-78 with 59 seconds left but Morningside made its free throws down the stretch for the 88-81 victory.