No. 1 Morningside men's basketball stay unbeaten with win over Southeastern

MITCHELL, S.D. -- The top-ranked Morningside men's basketball team went into halftime with a 16-point lead against No. 18 Southeastern on Saturday.

Southeastern tried to make a comeback in the second half but barely got the game under double-digits as the Mustangs stayed undefeated with a 91-82.

Morningside improves to 14-0 on the season and plays against Trinity International on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Mitchell.

Morningside shot 52.9 percent in the first half to grab the 16-point lead but the Mustangs were held to 38.2 percent shooting in the second half. Southeastern shot 58.6 percent in the second half but got no closer than eight points late in the second half because Morningside was 22-of-31 (71 percent) from the free throw line in the game.

Morningside outrebounded Southeastern 43 to 31 and the Mustangs had 16 offensive rebounds. Morningside also had 17 assists to 15 turnovers.

Tyler Borchers led Morningside with 20 points and five rebounds and he was 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Matt Hahn hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Zach Imig didn't hit a 3-pointer but he did finish with a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Trey Brown had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Alex Borchers also didn't hit a 3-pointer on three tries but did finish with nine points, six rebounds and five assists to only one turnover.

