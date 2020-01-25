No. 1 Morningside men's basketball takes care of business against Mount Marty

The Lancers cut it to 57-45 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, but Morningside went on another 9-0 spurt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As usual, the Mustangs proved to have simply too many weapons to contend with. Senior guards Alex Borchers and Matt Hahn set the pace in this one, but posts Tyler Borchers and Trey Brown also did their part.

Along with a team-high 20 points, South Sioux City product Alex Borchers also raked in a team-leading eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Hahn added 15 points and five boards, cashing in on four of Morningside’s 13 3-point field goals.

Two-time All-American Tyler Borchers – despite being ribbed by the Mount Marty student section – finished with 11 points and four caroms while Brown made 8 of 11 free throws and tallied 12 points in a reserve role.

“I felt really comfortable and confident out there,” said Alex Borchers, who hit 7 of 10 shots. “We’re playing such team basketball right now, it’s whoever is the next guy up step up making shots. We work inside-out and if they crash down on our bigs we kick it out and knock down shots.”

There were some words exchanged between players and the coaches even got into the act at one point, but the Mustangs stayed focused on the task at hand.