No. 1 Morningside men's basketball team takes care of business against Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY – On a day set aside to honor Morningside’s national championship football team, the top-ranked NAIA Division II men’s basketball team did its part.
A crowd estimated at 1,800 watched No. 1 Morningside down Mount Marty 91-72 at Allee Gym Saturday. The multi-talented Mustangs upped their overall record to 22-0 and stayed in firm control of the Great Plains Athletic Conference race at 14-0.
The game got a bit chippy at times, but Morningside wasn’t distracted, taking care of business as usual before the public paid tribute to the two-time NAIA football national champs.
“I liked our defensive intensity in the first half, we really got after them and made it tough,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “The frustrating part is we’d get them to miss the first shot but on two or three occasions they would get a second opportunity and scored on it.
“We didn’t put them at the line in the first half and that was part of the game plan to keep their hands off the ball. We knew they would be a little more aggressive in the second half at both ends of the floor but that goes to our defensive intensity and our guys playing well together.”
Remarkably, 17th-ranked Mount Marty (17-6, 8-5) did not shoot a free throw in the first half and trailed 43-28 at intermission. Scoring runs of 9-0 (after it was tied at 11-11) and 10-0 helped open things up for Morningside.
The Lancers cut it to 57-45 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, but Morningside went on another 9-0 spurt.
As usual, the Mustangs proved to have simply too many weapons to contend with. Senior guards Alex Borchers and Matt Hahn set the pace in this one, but posts Tyler Borchers and Trey Brown also did their part.
Along with a team-high 20 points, South Sioux City product Alex Borchers also raked in a team-leading eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Hahn added 15 points and five boards, cashing in on four of Morningside’s 13 3-point field goals.
Two-time All-American Tyler Borchers – despite being ribbed by the Mount Marty student section – finished with 11 points and four caroms while Brown made 8 of 11 free throws and tallied 12 points in a reserve role.
“I felt really comfortable and confident out there,” said Alex Borchers, who hit 7 of 10 shots. “We’re playing such team basketball right now, it’s whoever is the next guy up step up making shots. We work inside-out and if they crash down on our bigs we kick it out and knock down shots.”
There were some words exchanged between players and the coaches even got into the act at one point, but the Mustangs stayed focused on the task at hand.
“Sometimes it gets chippy but you just have to ignore that and keep your head,” Alex Borchers said. “You don’t want to get the officials on your bad side, but it’s part of the game. That’s what makes it so fun.”
Mount Marty shot just 37 percent from the field (25 of 67), but got a game-high 22 points from guard Chris King. Colby Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds while Sioux City product Jailen Billings contributed 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.
“They put a lot of attention on Tyler and Trey inside and in the first half they kicked out well and we were able to make some shots,” Sykes said. “We probably shot too many threes in the first half, but we were taking what they were giving us. It was a good feeling for our guys. It’s championship Saturday and it was good to get a win.”
Morningside hit 22 of 31 free throws and held a 40-33 rebound advantage. The Mustangs play at Hastings on Wednesday.