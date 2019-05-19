The Morningside men's golf team keeps building its confidence with each milestone the Mustangs accomplish.
After finishing in second place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2017 and 2018, the Mustangs finished ahead of its top golf rival, Northwestern, to claim its first-ever conference championship.
And Morningside did it in dominating fashion. A one-shot lead at the GPAC championship turned into a 16-stroke victory after a 289 on the final day at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
It was the perfect way for the Morningside to head to the NAIA national championship in Mesa, Arizona, at Las Sendas Golf Club. Three of the Mustangs top four finished in the top-six at the GPAC championships and the fifth golfer, Xan Milligan, had two rounds of 77 and 74.
So the Mustangs feel they are playing their best golf as they go to nationals, which start on Tuesday and run for four days.
"We are feeling fully confident. We had a good spring conference and we are playing nicely as a team and we got the job done a couple of weeks ago, so why not again?" Morningside freshman Sam Storey said. "The second day, we dominated and showed off our true skill. We are working well as a team, working hard, practicing hard and doing the best we can."
Morningside is ranked 20th in the final NAIA poll and played against some good competition all season to prepare for nationals.
The Mustangs traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Ouaz Nationals and finished in second place. Then during spring break, the team traveled to Alabama for a tournament and finished in second place.
"Going down to Arizona and Alabama really helped us. We got to experience the warm weather and play in nice conditions," Storey said. "That definitely was a great help I believe."
Morningside finished second at the William Woods Spring Invitational in Fulton, Missouri, and they were second at a tournament in Oakland, Nebraska.
The key breakthrough happened at Northwestern's tournament on April 9. Morningside shot a 275 to finish eight strokes ahead of the Red Raiders, who have been the team to beat in the GPAC the past few seasons. That carried over to the GPAC Championships and now hopefully to nationals.
"I think we have the chance to almost win the whole thing if we all play to our potential," Morningside sophomore Jonny Douglas said. "We've shown a few times this year that when we all play well, we can go pretty low. So I am hoping we can do that again at nationals."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate and Morningside senior Corey Matthey is the No. 1 golfer and he finished in second place at the GPAC championship. Northwestern's Caleb Badura, a freshman, won the GPAC individual title and will make the trip to Arizona.
"We all see Corey as an older brother and he has taken us all under his wing and we couldn't be more thankful to him for that," Milligan said.
Matthey has been the leader for the Mustangs and Storey is right behind him after finishing in fourth at the GPAC championship. Senior Cody Holck finished in sixth at the GPAC championships and Douglas finished 26th. Xan Milligan, a sophomore, had two low rounds at the GPAC championship and senior Ben Peterson played two rounds as well.
Milligan anyone on the team can shoot the low round and that has helped the team gel together.
"Coach (Todd) Sapp says there is no number one through five, everyone is the number one and everyone is fighting for the spot week in and week out," Milligan said. "When everyone is on good form, when we gel together, we have a chance to do really well."
Storey said the internal competition to be the best on the team is what makes the team so good.
"It just makes everyone want to practice more and more. I want to beat these guys and they want to beat me. It's a friendly competition," Storey said. "I believe if we fight hard enough, anyone can claim that top spot. There's great potential. We all work hard and train and practice hard."
The team did get a chance to play at Las Sendas when they went down to Arizona and they like the way the course plays.
"Everyone has a different strength where they can use it to their advantage. There are tighter holes, wider holes, places where length has an advantage," Milligan said. "Places where you need hit the fairway to get a wedge into the green. It's all going to come down to who is going to have the most consistent game at the end of the day."