No. 8 Morningside women can't keep pace with top-seeded Concordia

SIOUX CITY – The defending NAIA Division II women’s basketball national champions look like they haven’t skipped a beat.
Top-ranked Concordia downed No. 8 Morningside 88-77 in a matchup of nationally-ranked squads Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
It was the 10th victory in as many tries for the Bulldogs of Coach Drew Olson, who captured the national championship last March at the Tyson Events Center here.
Morningside (8-3, 5-2) didn’t go down easily in the battle of Great Plains Athletic Conference contenders. A 12-0 start by the Bulldogs, though, turned out to be the difference.
“The start of the first and third quarter really killed us,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “We kind of played like we were a little afraid of them until we realized that we were good enough to at least play with them.
“They’re obviously a great team, winning by an average margin of 50 points a game. They’re probably even better than last year so it was nice to see that we’re not there yet but we’re not that far away either.”
Concordia boasts two of the best players in the country in seniors Philly Lammers and Grace Barry. Their supporting cast is nothing to scoff at as well.
Barry, a flashy senior guard who began her collegiate career at NCAA Division II Nebraska-Kearney, registered a rare triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.
Lammers, a 5-11 senior forward and three-time All-American, had 19 points and nine rebounds. All five Concordia starters reached double figures.
“We look good at times, but Morningside was a handful today, they did a really good job of handling our pressure and zone,” Olson said. “They caused us to kind of change what we do offensively so they did a great job today.
“I just feel like our kids are experienced where they keep their composure and in a game like that find a way to step up and make plays on both ends of floor. We didn’t get a lot of stops at that end but we got enough and hit a couple shots that we needed.”
Sydney Hupp paced Morningside with 16 points and Sophia Peppers added 15 points, while Taylor Rodenburgh provided a spark off the bench with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Mackenzie Koepke hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Concordia. Two of those came in the opening three minutes when the Bulldogs zipped to a 12-0 lead.
Morningside trailed 27-12 after one quarter but trimmed the deficit to three, 34-31, with 4:30 left in the first half. Concordia, however, scored nine unanswered points and eventually broke for half with a 46-33 lead.
The closest the Mustangs came in the third quarter was eight points on a 3-pointer by Grace Meyer with 2:51 left. Concordia’s Riley Sibbel – a high school teammate of Hupp’s at O’Neill (Neb.) St. Mary’s – nailed a big 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, pushing it back up to 60-46.
Colby Duvel chipped in 13 points and Sibbel 11 for the Bulldogs, who made 11 treys compared to seven for Morningside.
Concordia finally captured a national title last season after coming close several times. Olson said this season began with a little different vibe.
“The last few years we’ve been so close so there’s still that hunger and chip on your shoulder,” Olson said. “These kids are very competitive, so the hunger’s there, it’s just different, like that motivation of wanting to do it that first time. It’s still a fun journey to compete and try and do something different.”
Concordia is rolling along despite losing junior Taylor Cockerill, the team’s leading scorer last season at 15.4 points per game, to a knee injury before the season began.
Morningside Coach Sale knows more than anyone how much weight an intimidation factor carries. Sale has guided the Mustangs to four national championships, the last in 2015.
“I told our team we played the first five minutes we played like other people used to play like against us, like they were afraid of us,” Sale said. “Then we figured out there really wasn’t that big of a gap and then we did a better job.”