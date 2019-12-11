No. 8 Morningside women can't keep pace with top-seeded Concordia

Lammers, a 5-11 senior forward and three-time All-American, had 19 points and nine rebounds. All five Concordia starters reached double figures.

“We look good at times, but Morningside was a handful today, they did a really good job of handling our pressure and zone,” Olson said. “They caused us to kind of change what we do offensively so they did a great job today.

“I just feel like our kids are experienced where they keep their composure and in a game like that find a way to step up and make plays on both ends of floor. We didn’t get a lot of stops at that end but we got enough and hit a couple shots that we needed.”

Sydney Hupp paced Morningside with 16 points and Sophia Peppers added 15 points, while Taylor Rodenburgh provided a spark off the bench with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Mackenzie Koepke hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Concordia. Two of those came in the opening three minutes when the Bulldogs zipped to a 12-0 lead.

Morningside trailed 27-12 after one quarter but trimmed the deficit to three, 34-31, with 4:30 left in the first half. Concordia, however, scored nine unanswered points and eventually broke for half with a 46-33 lead.