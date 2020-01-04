No. 7 Morningside women down No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan

Does Hupp think that’s going to be a problem for the rest of the season?

“Nope, I think we have it under control,” Hupp, who had 18 points, said.

Friday’s practice was a big reason the Mustangs came out with the focus that they’ve had throughout the season.

The Mustangs focused more on themselves in the one day they had between the Lancers and the Tigers, and once Mustangs coach Jamie Sale saw that his team wasn’t distracted, he had confidence heading into Saturday’s contest.

Morningside’s players had more attention to detail and understood what needed to be done to move to 8-1 in the GPAC standings. Simply, Sale thought the team was more mentally into basketball.

“We’ve shown that when we focus and play the way we’re capable of, we can be a really good team,” Sale said. “When we don’t, then we don’t end up playing very well.”

Sale hopes this win can be the one that they can build on for the rest of the season, which was something they didn’t do last year.

“We just didn’t have great team chemistry last year,” Sale said. “The players that wanted to be in stayed in, and you can tell the team when things go bad, they pull together.”