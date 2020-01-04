No. 7 Morningside women go on big run in third to down No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY -- Focus wasn’t a problem for the Morningside College women’s basketball team on Saturday.
Morningside (13-4, 8-1), ranked seventh in the most recent NAIA Division II basketball poll, defeated No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan 84-62 on Saturday at the Veerdorn Sports Center in a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest.
The Mustangs went on a 20-7 run in the third quarter to create the distance they needed from the Tigers (12-5, 5-4), and perhaps give Morningside some bounce back in its step after a lackluster week.
“We knew we had to learn from them, but forget about them and just move forward,” said junior Sierra Mitchell, who led Morningside with 24 points.
On Sunday, Morningside lost to Mayville State at the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic, and on Thursday, senior Sydney Hupp hit a game-winning shot at the bucket to stave off a Mount Marty upset.
This is the first time in the seniors’ careers that the Mustangs have beaten the Tigers.
Hupp admitted that the past week has been full of trials.
“We prepared a lot better, and we came ready to play,” Hupp said. “We had a lot more energy and we played as a team. We didn’t bring it those last two games, and we brought it, and obviously, you see how much that helps. We talked about it at practice (on Friday) how that wasn’t going to be a problem.”
Does Hupp think that’s going to be a problem for the rest of the season?
“Nope, I think we have it under control,” Hupp, who had 18 points, said.
Friday’s practice was a big reason the Mustangs came out with the focus that they’ve had throughout the season.
The Mustangs focused more on themselves in the one day they had between the Lancers and the Tigers, and once Mustangs coach Jamie Sale saw that his team wasn’t distracted, he had confidence heading into Saturday’s contest.
Morningside’s players had more attention to detail and understood what needed to be done to move to 8-1 in the GPAC standings. Simply, Sale thought the team was more mentally into basketball.
“We’ve shown that when we focus and play the way we’re capable of, we can be a really good team,” Sale said. “When we don’t, then we don’t end up playing very well.”
Sale hopes this win can be the one that they can build on for the rest of the season, which was something they didn’t do last year.
“We just didn’t have great team chemistry last year,” Sale said. “The players that wanted to be in stayed in, and you can tell the team when things go bad, they pull together.”
Morningside scored 11 consecutive points in that 20-7 run. Hupp started it off by scoring three straight points, then Mitchell made the Tigers pay for two turnovers by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
“I think it definitely changed the momentum of the game,” Mitchell said. “We knew we had to come out really strong and that’s something we focus on a lot is coming out really hard after half, and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Then, Newell-Fonda High School graduate and Morningside freshman Olivia Larsen got a steal which the Mustangs converted into free throws by West Sioux’s Taylor Rodenburgh.
Faith Meyer also hit two 3s, and Sophia Peppers closed out the quarter with two layups.
“Faith is a great shooter, and we work really hard penetrating and kicking it out to our shooters,” Mitchell said. “Faith can knock them down and I have all the confidence in our shooters.”
The Mustangs were 12-for-29 from 3-point range, and the Tigers were 6-of-16.
During that point, the Mustangs also turned up the defensive intensity. The Mustangs had 21 steals, and they had 11 after halftime.
Hupp had five steals while Mitchell, Peppers, Larsen and Faith Meyer each had three steals.
“I thought defensively, we really pressured them and forced a lot of turnovers,” Sale said. “We got the game into the tempo that we wanted.
“I think we wore them down (in the second half),” Sale added. “When you get both the Meyers girls going on the press, they fly around. We just have some kids that can really pressure and force turnovers, and that frees up a lot of things.”
