No. 7 Morningside women shot 59 percent against Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The Morningside women's basketball team had little problem with a Bellevue team that is receiving votes. The Mustangs put together a 30-point first quarter as No. 7-ranked Morningside never slowed down offensively, taking down the Bruins 95-67 on Tuesday.

Sierra Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and five assists for the Mustangs and Sophia Peppers had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Taylor Rodenburgh had 12 points and three assists off the bench and Sydney Hupp had 11 points and three blocks. Madisyn Heeren also had three blocks and