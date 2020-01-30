No. 20 Morningside wrestling edges Hastings, 27-21

SIOUX CITY — The 20th-ranked Morningside College wrestling team beat Hastings 27-21 at home on Thursday night.

Mustangs' 149-pounder John Diener beat Trystan Berry in the final match of the night by pinfall in 3 minutes, 33 seconds.

The Broncos started off the night with two straight match wins, as Taygen Smith beat M'side's Noah Styskal 5-4 at 157, then, at 165, Anthony Espinoza beat Alex Thompson 9-5.

Morningside (6-5, 5-1 GPAC) went on to take the next four matches. 174-pounder Jonah Egli pinned Shaun Van de Torre in 5:00, then Kaimana McCreadie downed Jayden Miller 11-5 in the 184 match.

After Jacob Wiley won by forfeit, Morningside's heavyweight wrestler, Phil Rasmussen, pinned Marco Valdivia in 2:35.

JAMESTOWN, AUGIE SWEEP NORTHWESTERN: Jamestown and Augustana both held Northwestern to 12 points each in a double-dual Thursday in Orange City.

Jamestown won 32-12 while the Vikings beat the Red Raiders 36-12.

