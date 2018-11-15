SIOUX CITY – Morningside College may have established itself as the team to beat in NAIA football, having been atop not only the national rankings but also at or near the lead in nearly every statistical category for most of the season.
However, as usual, Coach Steve Ryan is taking nothing for granted as the Mustangs open postseason play Saturday against Rocky Mountain College (Mont.) at Olsen Stadium.
“Our guys are excited and have worked hard to get to this point,” Ryan said. “It’s exciting, you’re playing somebody new and somebody really good. That and the fact that you’re playing in a playoff situation just makes it exciting.”
Making its 15th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Championship Series – the nation’s longest active streak – Morningside has advanced to the quarterfinals 12 times in the last 14 seasons.
And, this time around because of the fact that they earned the No. 1 overall seed, the Mustangs won’t have to play a game outside of Sioux City unless they reach the national championship contest Dec. 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“Rocky Mountain is really good so it’s hard to think about anything beyond the fact that I’m glad I have home field against Rocky Mountain,” Ryan said.
Morningside (11-0) ranks first nationally in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense. A lot of that, of course, has to do with the fact that it boasts two of the most dominating offensive players in the nation.
Trent Solsma, named the Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the year, leads the nation in total offense with 4.045 yards, passing with 4,049 yards and pass efficiency at 215.6. Solsma has thrown 55 touchdown passes each of the last two seasons.
Wide receiver Connor Niles leads the NAIA in receiving yards at 1,943 and ranks second in receptions, scoring and all-purpose yards.
Not to be overlooked is the Mustang defense, which ranks first in the country in total defense (222.8 yards per game), second in pass defense, fourth in the scoring defense and seventh in rushing defense.
Simply put, Morningside will be a handful for any team to have to tangle with. Ryan, though, said Rocky Mountain (8-3) is good in all three phases of the game.
“They’re good at offense, defense and special teams,” said the Ryan, named GPAC coach of the year for the seventh time. “They have an outstanding physical defense. We’ve played some outstanding defensive ends all year but Ryder Rice is going to be the best of all of them. He’s just a man out there on the field. They have an outstanding front seven and he’s the feature of that.
“On offense, their quarterback (Jacob Bakken) is probably No. 2 in all passing categories and is an outstanding football player and they have a great corps of wide receivers.”
Bakken is second behind Solsma with 3,325 passing yards and total offense with 3,629 yards. Rocky Mountain qualified for the postseason for the fourth time, winning the Frontier Conference title. Morningside prevailed 40-21 in the only previous matchup of the two teams in the 2013 playoffs.
Yes, preparing for the playoffs has become commonplace for Morningside under Ryan, but the fact that this particular team has been so dominant from the start of the season probably accelerates its expectations.
“I want to do a good job coaching because these guys are an extra special group of guys,” Ryan said. “I felt the same way last year, so from that standpoint I always kind of feel that pressure that I give them personally my best shot.”
In addition to Solsma and Ryan, linebacker Joel Katzer was named GPAC co-defensive player of the year. It’s the fourth consecutive season that a Morningside player has garnered that honor. Katzer is second on the team with 78 tackles, leads with 12.5 tackles for loss and has three interceptions.
Morningside had seven offensive and seven defensive players named to the All-GPAC teams.