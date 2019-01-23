SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Nothing beats experience when you’re in the midst of a tight Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
It certainly paid off for Northwestern Wednesday in a hard-fought 77-70 victory over Dordt at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Veterans Kassidy De Jong, Darbi Gustafson and Haley Birks each played key roles as the Red Raiders, who moved up to No. 2 in the NAIA Division II national poll this week, remained tied atop the GPAC standings.
Those three seniors have been the driving force behind a Northwestern team that’s now 20-2 overall and 14-2 in the GPAC.
“You can’t replace that,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “When you’ve played a bunch of games and other games like that one, you just can’t replace that.
“How those upperclassmen feed into those underclassmen kind of spills over and gives them some of that experience with confidence.”
De Jong, an All-American who just surpassed 2,000 points for her illustrious career, finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
“We just stayed connected, it was tough because they were getting offensive rebounds and getting to the free throw line,” De Jong said. “So I think it just came down to getting stops and rebounds and keep attacking at them.”
It turned into a good old fashioned physical contest and the officials let them play for most of the game. Then, in the fourth quarter, the whistles started blowing more often which meant plenty of trips to the free throw line.
Northwestern made 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, including six by Birks, who was 10-for-11 from the stripe and scored 16 points. Gustafson converted 11 of 12 charity tosses en route to 17 points.
“Our ladies fought really hard at different moments, making big plays at big moments,” Yaw said. “They just hung in there tight together. Dordt always had an answer, they’re a good team and that’s what good teams do, they don’t let anybody get out of their sight.
“Those games are competitive, they’re fun and you learn a ton. I’m proud of the way they handled themselves down the stretch.”
Northwestern zipped to a 9-0 lead in the first five minutes and stretched it to 16-4 with two minutes left in the first quarter. Dordt, though, scored the last eight points of the quarter and the first six of the second to surge in front.
With Dordt in front 23-21, Sammy Blum scored seven straight points top put Northwestern back in command. The Red Raiders wound up leading 35-28 at halftime and 53-47 after three quarters.
The Defenders outscored Northwestern 12-5 in the opening three minutes of the final stanza, taking a 59-58 lead on a 3-pointer by Payton Harmsen. The lead changed hands several times after that, with Dordt erasing a 69-65 deficit with six unanswered points.
Erika Feenstra’s free throw with 2:39 left, however, proved to be the final points for the Defenders.
Each team missed a couple of times before De Jong’s layup put Northwestern in front for good, 71-70. Breana Schuiteman’s only two points of the game were important, two free throws with 19.6 ticks left, increasing the lead to three points.
Dordt missed out on its final opportunity to tie, turning it over with 11 seconds left. Birks made four free throws in the last 10 seconds.
“Northwestern is an awesome team and when they needed those stops they buckled down and got them,” Dordt Coach Bill Harmsen said. “We turned it over on our last couple of possessions but that’s just seniors and juniors being in a spot and we have sophomores and junior. Our message to the team afterward is hopefully we can learn from this.
“Games like this usually come down to five possessions but it could have been the first five possessions of the game. Those are things we have to work on as coaches to put them in the right spots.”
Rachel Evavold paced No. 12 Dordt (17-7, 10-6) with 16 points, while Feenstra, Payton Harmsen and Kenzie Bousema added 12 points each and Rhinesmith 11 points. Bousema came off the bench for a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Northwestern completed a season sweep of its Sioux County rivals, having won 91-84 earlier at Orange City.