SEWARD, Neb. — The Northwestern College football team held off Concordia on Saturday to remain undefeated with a 20-14 win.
Concordia took the early first-quarter lead, as Ryan Durdon ran the ball in from 14 yards with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Northwestern got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyson Kooima to Brendan Zeutenhorst to tie the game early in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders took the lead on their next drive with a Garrett Packer 1-yard run. That scoring play ended an 11-play, 85-yard drive.
Red Raiders kicker Braxton Williams hit back-to-back field goals in the second half.
Williams' first field goal was a 26-yarder with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter. His second made attempt came with 7:39 left, and that was from 27 yards.
Concordia made its deficit to one possession with 1:52 left on a 28-yard passing play from Jake Kemp to Lane Castaneda. The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick, but the Red Raiders recovered the attempt, and ran the clock out.
Kooima was 23-for-39 for 287 yards and one touchdown. Northwestern's leading rusher was Jacob Kalogonis for 70 yards on 11 carries.
Shane Solberg was Kooima's most popular target, as Solberg caught 10 passes for 179 yards.