No. 2 Northwestern tested, still sweeps No. 17 Lawrence Tech

While all three sets were as tight as it gets, Northwestern still came away with its second sweep. The Red Raiders are one of only two teams in the entire tournament to not lose a set at the national tournament just two days in. Marian, which isn't a top-eight seed, is the other team.

Two top-four seeds - Indiana Wesleyan and Missouri Baptist - have both lost a match and top-ranked Park has played two four-set matches the last two days.

Northwestern was having problems getting a solid block on the Blue Devils attacks in the first set and that led to a 24-22 Lawrence Tech lead late.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A service error by the Blue Devils kept the set alive and then after getting only one block the entire period, A.J. Kacmarynski came through with a block in a one-on-one situation to tie it at 24.

The Blue Devils won the next point but then Makenzie Fink and Bekah Horstman teamed up for a block to tie the set again and then Lacey Wacker and Horstman came through with another block to give Northwestern the lead.

"We were actually really excited with a lot of the touches earlier," Van Den Bosch said. "We knew down the stretch that we were going to get some stuffs and obviously that paid off."

An attack error by Lawrence Tech gave Northwestern the 27-25 win.