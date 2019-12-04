No. 2 Northwestern tested, still sweeps No. 17 Lawrence Tech

SIOUX CITY — No. 2 Northwestern knew the matches at the NAIA national tournament weren't going to be as easy as its sweep over Martin Methodist was on Tuesday.
While Lawrence Tech is making its first appearance at the national tournament, just like Martin Methodist on Tuesday, the Blue Devils gave the Red Raiders the kind of battle they expected to see at the national tournament.
Still, with as much as No. 18 Lawrence Tech was able to push the Red Raiders, Northwestern was able to improve to 2-0 in pool play with a tight 27-25, 27-25, 25-23 sweep of the Blue Devils on Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center.
"You anticipate in a tournament like this when you are a top-two in the pool, every night it gets tougher," Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. "That was the case today. We knew this was a good team as well as Corban coming up. Nothing is easy."
Junior Anna Wedel, who had a team-high 16 kills on .389 hitting, knew the team was going to get tested by the Blue Devils.
"That's what the national tournament is all about. It's 32 teams, the top-32 in the nation so you never know what you are going to get each night," Wedel said. "That's what the national tournament is always like. It's just playing together and playing as a team and trusting each other and trusting what we've done all season. Just grinding it out."
While all three sets were as tight as it gets, Northwestern still came away with its second sweep. The Red Raiders are one of only two teams in the entire tournament to not lose a set at the national tournament just two days in. Marian, which isn't a top-eight seed, is the other team.
Two top-four seeds - Indiana Wesleyan and Missouri Baptist - have both lost a match and top-ranked Park has played two four-set matches the last two days.
Northwestern was having problems getting a solid block on the Blue Devils attacks in the first set and that led to a 24-22 Lawrence Tech lead late.
A service error by the Blue Devils kept the set alive and then after getting only one block the entire period, A.J. Kacmarynski came through with a block in a one-on-one situation to tie it at 24.
The Blue Devils won the next point but then Makenzie Fink and Bekah Horstman teamed up for a block to tie the set again and then Lacey Wacker and Horstman came through with another block to give Northwestern the lead.
"We were actually really excited with a lot of the touches earlier," Van Den Bosch said. "We knew down the stretch that we were going to get some stuffs and obviously that paid off."
An attack error by Lawrence Tech gave Northwestern the 27-25 win.
The second set was back and forth and Northwestern was up 23-20 when the Blue Devils came back to tie at 23. The set remained tied at 25 when a Blue Devil attack error put Northwestern up and then Kacmarynski, who had 14 kills and hit .308, put down a kill for another 27-25 victory.
Northwestern knew it had to put Lawrence Tech away in the third.
"Going into the third set, it's the same mindset. Nobody is going to roll over and die," Wedel said. "We've seen it where someone is down two sets and comes back to win. So we just keep on playing our game and grinding it out."
Northwestern went up 20-17 in the set but the Blue Devils came back and tied it at 21. The set was tied at 23 when Wedel put down back-to-back kills to finish off the match with a 25-23 victory.
"I thought we were really good in the 20's, which is a key down here at the tournament," Van Den Bosch said. "I am real proud of our girls down the stretch."
Makenzie Fink added 10 kills and Lacey Wacker had 39 assists and four aces. Emily Strasser had 21 digs and Wedel added 16 digs. Horstman finished with four block assists.