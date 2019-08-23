ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College volleyball team got an early-season challenge, and the Red Raiders answered the call late.
The Red Raiders, ranked seventh nationally in the NAIA poll, won a five-set match over No. 19 Corban late Friday in the Red Raider Classic.
Corban won the first set 25-22 and third set, 25-23, then Northwestern won set Nos. 2, 4 and 5. Those set scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 15-12.
Anna Wedel earned the match-winning point on a kill assisted by Lacey Wacker. Both ladies are captains for the Red Raiders this season.
Wedel led Northwestern with 19 kills, Makenzie Fink had 17 and Bekah Horstman earned 14 kills.
Wacker had 59 assists, while Emily Strasser had 18 digs.
The Red Raiders had 11 blocks on the night.
Corban's leaders in kills were Avari Ridgway and Cassie Cunningham, both had 16.