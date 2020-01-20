No. 17 Northwestern women go up big early, defeat College of Saint Mary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 17 Northwestern women go up big early, defeat College of Saint Mary

Sammy Blum

Blum

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern women's basketball team scored 23 points in the first quarter for an early double-digit lead and the No. 17 Red Raiders didn't slow down, scoring at least 18 points in every quarter in a 99-59 win over College of Saint Mary on Monday.

Northwestern improved to 12-6 overall and 7-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. College of Saint Mary fell to 5-15 overall and 2-11 in the GPAC.

Northwestern forced 37 turnovers in the game and the Red Raiders only had 10 turnovers. Northwestern also had 20 total assists.

Sammy Blum hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and three assists and Devyn Kemble had 12 points. Hannah Nerem came off the bench and scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Taylor VanderVelde had 11 points, six assists and four steals. Bre Schuiteman hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points and Emilee Danner had four steals. Brooke Hunwardsen had six steals and Jada Cunningham had seven points and three steals off the bench.

