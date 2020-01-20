No. 17 Northwestern women go up big early, defeat College of Saint Mary

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern women's basketball team scored 23 points in the first quarter for an early double-digit lead and the No. 17 Red Raiders didn't slow down, scoring at least 18 points in every quarter in a 99-59 win over College of Saint Mary on Monday.

Northwestern improved to 12-6 overall and 7-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. College of Saint Mary fell to 5-15 overall and 2-11 in the GPAC.

Northwestern forced 37 turnovers in the game and the Red Raiders only had 10 turnovers. Northwestern also had 20 total assists.

Sammy Blum hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and three assists and Devyn Kemble had 12 points. Hannah Nerem came off the bench and scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Taylor VanderVelde had 11 points, six assists and four steals. Bre Schuiteman hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points and Emilee Danner had four steals. Brooke Hunwardsen had six steals and Jada Cunningham had seven points and three steals off the bench.

