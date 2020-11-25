No shortage of motivation for Iowa, Nebraska

“We knew what we were capable of doing. It was kind of putting our foot down and making the decision that we weren’t going to let the train go off the tracks,’’ Niemann said. “We were going to show up, keep working and play like we were capable of playing.’’

The result?

Iowa has outscored its last three opponents 125-35, the most productive three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes since outscoring Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota 127-34 over three weeks during the 2002 season.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he simply wants his team, now sitting at 1-3, to get back to playing up to its capabilities.

“We’re so much better in so many ways but we weren’t Saturday (against Illinois) and that’s what frustrates me,’’ Frost said. “We’ve taken steps forward, but I feel like we took a step back Saturday.’’

Coming off of a win over Penn State the week before, Frost sensed a lack of intensity on the practice field last week.

He then saw it carry over to the game against Illinois, agreeing his team lacked the energy and enthusiasm it takes to play winning football in the Big Ten.