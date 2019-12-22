No. 25 USD women lose 73-60 to No. 5 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy scored 20 points as the No. 25/21 Coyotes dropped a 73-60 decision to No. 5/6 South Carolina inside Colonial Life Arena on Sunday afternoon.

South Dakota (11-2) became the third team this season to score 60 or more points on South Carolina (12-1) and the first to do so inside Colonial Life Arena. No. 5/6 South Carolina entered the game defeating opponents by an average of 30 points.

The Coyotes are also the third team to shoot above 40 percent from the field against the Gamecocks. South Dakota finished 26-of-62 (41.9 percent) from the field. The Gamecocks also finished 26-of-62 from the field, but got to the free-throw line 13 more times.

Behind Duffy’s 20 points were junior guards Monica Arens and Chloe Lamb with 13 points apiece. Senior guard Madison McKeever added nine points and four steals.

South Carolina’s Lele Grissett led the Gamecocks with 17 points and Zia Cooke added 13 points.

The Coyotes, who entered the game ranked second in the nation for 3-point field-goal percentage at 43.7 percent, finished 3-of-17 behind the arc in this one.