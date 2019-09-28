SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- If there was a scale of 1-to-10 of how much the Dordt University football team missed Noah Clayberg in the last three weeks, Defenders coach Joel Penner graded it at an “11.”
Clayberg, a sophomore quarterback for the Dordt University football team, made his return Saturday in a 57-22 win over Dakota Wesleyan, and he helped the Defenders break a school record.
The Defenders (3-2, 2-1 GPAC) rushed for 563 yards against the Tigers (1-3, 0-2), which is a new school record. Dordt also tied a school record for total net yards in a single game -- 697 -- which also how many yards the Defenders had the last time they played the Tigers in Sioux Center.
It’s the second consecutive week the Defenders broke a school rushing record.
Last week, Levi Schoonhoven broke the individual rushing record with 298 yards in Dordt’s win over Jamestown.
However, on Saturday, it was Clayberg’s time to shine, and his big day came on a week where he cleared concussion protocol.
Clayberg ran for 222 yards on 20 carries in the Defenders’ option offense, and his longest run was for 54 yards.
Clayberg scored one rushing touchdown and threw two passing touchdowns.
“It was just really fun to be out there with my friends again,” Clayberg said.
Clayberg suffered his concussion on Aug. 29 in the season-opener against Keiser (Fla.), which meant he had to wait yet again to be fully healthy until he got cleared on Tuesday.
Last season, Clayberg suffered a season-ending foot injury that required two surgeries and sat out the majority of the season.
This type of thing isn't familiar to Clayberg. As a high school quarterback for Pella, Clayberg played every game and was putting up numbers that were toward the top of the leaderboard statewide.
Patience was something that Clayberg knew he had to develop.
“When you put in a lot of work with your teammates in the offseason, and you go through fall camp and you want to be able to be part of the success, it’s hard … but the good news is that I could contribute when I was hurt,” Clayberg said. “I think it’s a great life skill that I’m going to need no matter what.”
Clayberg admitted that being patient through the concussion was harder than waiting out the foot injury. The concussion only sidelined Clayberg through three games, but the lingering symptoms of his head injury gave Clayberg some doubt on when he could return.
“With my foot, I knew I was done for the season,” he said. “I knew that I was going to keep playing eventually (this season). I kept getting let down knowing that I couldn’t play that week. I kind of just focused on rehabbing and gaining strength so I could regain my skill again.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was really frustrating because I thought I got over the hump,” Clayberg added. “You never know what’s going to happen. I thought that there was no reason why I couldn’t have a good attitude through this.”
Clayberg’s first touchdown of the season came on a 5-yard pass to Jake Dodge on the team’s second drive of the game.
Even though the rushing game was the big story, Clayberg proved his arm is just as dangerous. He was 10-for-18 for 134 yards.
“Anyone who thinks that all he can do is run, go ahead and think that,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said.
His legs helped Dordt get the big play of the drive on a 54-yard carry, and the Dodge touchdown came two plays later.
Late in the second quarter, Clayberg ran the ball in from the 31 after he fooled the Tigers defense in thinking he was going to hand the ball off.
Instead, he parted the Tigers defense and gave the Defenders as 30-12 halftime lead.
Clayberg was responsible for one of the Defenders’ second-half touchdowns, and that came on 64-yard pass with 13 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wide receiver Levi Jungling was happy to have his Clayberg back, too. He had four receptions for 93 yards and caught the 64-yard touchdown.
“It’s so good to have so many playmakers out on the field,” Jungling said. “The defense has to be so aware of where (Noah) is and that opens up the field for the rest of us.”
The next three leading rushers for the Defenders were Schoonhoven (nine carries for 98 yards), Carter Schiebout (8-86) and backup quarterback Tyler Reynolds, who ran for 65 yards, mostly during the fourth quarter.
Schoonhoven and Schiebout also scored rushing touchdowns, as did Jungling and Anthony Trojahn.
“It was a fun day for our guys,” Penner said. “I think it’s about mentality. (Offensive coordinator Aaron) Mingo has done a great job of just ingraining in their minds that there’s a domination mindset that we have to have to run the ball. The option is a great scheme, and it’s hard to defend.”
Defensively, the Defenders forced Tigers quarterback Kiel Nelson to throw two interceptions and had seven tackles for loss.
Elliott VanKekerix led Dordt with seven total tackles in the win, and he also sacked Nelson.