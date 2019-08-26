CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — There is a multitude of things the Northern Iowa football team needs to clean up in the days leading up to its season opener Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames against No. 21 Iowa State.
That is nothing new to any team preparing to play this weekend.
But after three weeks of preseason practice, head coach Mark Farley says it is time to play.
"We had our time and we should be prepared," Farley said Monday. "We weren't prepared coming out of Friday's practice as good as we needed to be, but we still have this week to clean those things. It's just time to pay.
"You can only practice so much. We need to get on that field, see where we are at and make adjustments from there."
Farley gave the team the weekend off after practicing Friday morning, with the Panthers prep work for the Cyclones beginning in earnest Monday although some work has been already done to prepare for ISU.
This will be the 12th time Farley has coached against the Cyclones, he is 3-8 all-time, and he has high praise for them.
"By far," Farley said if this was the best Cyclone team he has had to prepare for. "They got Big 12 players. They are confident. They are competitive. When I say that, compared to other teams we've played down there, they have that internal magnetism that really makes them good, it is not just the talent on the field.
"I noticed that the last time we played them, and I noticed it even more now. It is a much stronger football team that what we've played in the past."
DRYSDALE OUT: Farley ruled projected No. 1 kicker Sam Drysdale out for Saturday's game.
Drysdale, who owned the job in 2017 before losing a battle for the position to Austin Errthum last season, suffered a hip injury in the spring that required surgery, and he is still working his way back.
Farley said Drysdale can't sustain kicking right now.
That means UNI will use either red-shirt freshman Nate Murphy of West Des Moines Valley or true freshman Matthew Cook of Cedar Falls.
"I will make the choice who the starter is probably Wednesday or Thursday, I may take it on game day, I've done that before," Farley said. "To me, with kicking like quarterback, everybody looks good in practice sometimes, but you get them into game situations and there is a lot of stress ... all eyes are upon them.
"Sometimes things change, and hopefully it doesn't but if it does will make the adjustment at that time."
Farley said Murphy is a calm presence, who held for PAT's last season, and has handled game stress, but says Cook has held his own in preseason camp.
"Cook, we will see how he does," Farley said. "He looks strong. He really came in and competed hard for the position and that is why it is up for grabs."
MORE ON INJURIES: Other than Drysdale and linebacker Chris Kolarevic, who has been limited and not practice much, Farley anticipates everyone to be available for the Cyclones.
In recent practices leading up to game week, receivers Jaylin James and Suni Lane have missed some practice time as have offensive lineman Nick Ellis and defensive tackle Jared Brinkman to name a few.
"There are still some guys that should be there by by midweek," Farley said. "I anticipate everybody else playing as I stand here now except those two (Drysdale and Kolarevic) but if they do it would be great, but I don't for see it."