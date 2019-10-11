FARGO, N.D. — Northern Iowa understands there is a little extra hype as the Panthers prepared to face top-ranked and defending national champion North Dakota State Saturday.
The key, UNI says, is you can't get too caught up in it.
"I know a lot of people talk it up, but at the end of the day it is two great programs that go head-to-head and battle," Panther defensive linemen Brawntae Wells said. "You got to expect two structured programs to go in there and fight hard. It is a head-to-head match that we are never going to back down from and they are never going to back down."
The 10th-ranked Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-0 in Missouri Valley Football Conference) have been on the short-end of five straight contests against NDSU (5-0, 1-0), including a devastating 56-31 loss last year in Cedar Falls that saw UNI lead 31-28 after three quarters.
The Bison, who are riding a 26-game win streak, have won three straight games over ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over Top-Ten opponents -- No. 4 UC-Davis and No. 6 Illinois State.
The 37-3 destruction of the Redbirds last week in Normal, Ill., was of particularly impressive.
"We all know this is a very good football team," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "We will put our time into it as I'm sure they will. It is a big game for them. It is their Homecoming game. Glad to get the win Saturday (over Youngstown State) and we got to put a plan together to see if we can get this one."
A big part of this plan will be to get young Panthers making their first trip to the FargoDome prepared for the environment, especially quarterback Will McElvain and how he will handle the noise.
"Obviously, I know who they are," McElvain said. "It is impossible not to feed into who they are and the atmosphere that is going to be there. You kind of want to go in, however, even keel and approach it as any other game."
McElvain said he will draw on his first start at Iowa State where 60,000 plus were against him.
"I think the atmosphere is so cool that you almost get settled in quicker," said McElvain, who added personally he feeds off electric crowds.
NDSU has rolled through five opponents ranking fifth nationally in scoring offense (41.2) and third in scoring defense (11.6). The Bison, coached by Waterloo native Matt Entz, operate quite similarly to how they have while winning FCS national titles in seven of the past eight seasons.
The NDSU defense will hit hard and frequently making its opponents earn every inch, while the Bison offense grounds opponents into the dirt averaging 288 rush yards a game. The offensive unit is led by freshman Trey Lance. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Lance has thrown 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. He also ranks second on the Bison with 325 rushing yards and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns.
"He is a heck of a player," Farley said. "He, for a young player, he really has the talent to run the ball as well as throw the ball."