Northern Iowa falls short against Southern Illinois

AJ Green found space for a last-second shot on the baseline with Northern Iowa trailing by one Wednesday at Southern Illinois’ Banterra Center.
The Panthers’ sophomore phenom nearly turned a miserable night into a dramatic victory, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Green’s jumper bounced off the rim and Eric McGill managed to tip the rebound out to prevent Isaiah Brown from a second-chance look as Southern Illinois prevailed, 68-66.
It was a Murphy’s Law type of start for Green, who averaged 25.8 points through the previous six league games. Green was incidentally poked in the eye and played through blurry vision during a two-point first half. He picked up a flagrant-1 for an elbow that caught a SIU defender off one of his early second-half drives, and his streak of consecutive made free throws ended at 44.
“He (Green) took a finger to his eye and had a really hard time seeing out of his left eye,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “It got a little better in the second half but not a lot better. I think that played a part in some of his struggles.
“To battle through it and battle through a tough performance and then get it going and have things in a great spot – playing the way we did the last 10 minutes and AJ being a big part of that – the guys did a good job of staying with it and AJ did a good job of staying with it after a tough 30 minutes. They regrouped and got us in position to win.”
Green finished with 16 points with the majority of his baskets coming during the final 10 minutes. Over that time period UNI cut a 16-point deficit to a single point on Green’s lengthy step-back 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining. A turnover on the ensuing entry pass gave the Panthers the final shot.
“It was just trying to stay patient and know that looks will come, and if they’re not going to, just do my best to create for others and get other people going,” Green said, addressing his approach.
While SIU (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference) often double-teamed Green throughout, the Salukis elected not to double him as he gravitated towards the baseline on the final possession. Had they thrown an extra defender his direction, the final play was designed for Trae Berhow to slip a screen for a shot.
Berhow finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting with five 3-pointers, and was the lone consistent source of offense for UNI (16-3, 5-2) in the opening half. He hit his first four shots from distance and scored eight points during a 12-4 run that pulled UNI within one, 25-24.