Northern Iowa falls short against Southern Illinois

AJ Green found space for a last-second shot on the baseline with Northern Iowa trailing by one Wednesday at Southern Illinois’ Banterra Center.

The Panthers’ sophomore phenom nearly turned a miserable night into a dramatic victory, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Green’s jumper bounced off the rim and Eric McGill managed to tip the rebound out to prevent Isaiah Brown from a second-chance look as Southern Illinois prevailed, 68-66.

It was a Murphy’s Law type of start for Green, who averaged 25.8 points through the previous six league games. Green was incidentally poked in the eye and played through blurry vision during a two-point first half. He picked up a flagrant-1 for an elbow that caught a SIU defender off one of his early second-half drives, and his streak of consecutive made free throws ended at 44.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He (Green) took a finger to his eye and had a really hard time seeing out of his left eye,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “It got a little better in the second half but not a lot better. I think that played a part in some of his struggles.