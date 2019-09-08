CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- For the second straight game it appeared as if there was a party along the Northern Iowa football team's sideline.
Big plays both on offense and defense were celebrated in earnest Saturday in a 34-14 win over Southern Utah.
That excitement is even carrying over to head coach Mark Farley.
"If we can play with that kind of temperament it really brings life to your team," Farley said. "I'm excited for what can happen. But we still have a lot of work to do to make it happen."
The victory over the Thunderbirds, which followed a strong performance in a triple overtime loss to Iowa State, has the Panthers feeling good as they head into their open date.
UNI doesn't return to the playing field until Sept. 21 when they host the second of three Big Sky opponents they will face this season, Idaho State. The Bengals have played just once this season a 38-13 victory over Division II Western Colorado on Thursday, and play at Utah this Saturday.
There will be prep work made on Idaho State during the bye week, but much of the next week of practice, at least from what Farley was saying, will be trying to find some answers with the Panther rushing game
Through two games, UNI has rushed for just 139 yards.
"I'm not going to say I'm concerned," Farley said. "We got to get better at it. There is no question that everybody is frustrated that we are not running the football better than we are."
Saturday against SUU was a step forward, but it was a struggle for the most part.
Trevor Allen rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries, including 72 in the second half. He had a strong sequence on UNI's opening possession of the third quarter with runs of 22, six and eight on consecutive carries.
But after the Panthers drove to the three and achieved a first and goal, it had to settled for a field goal after a pair of rushes were stuffed and a sack on third down.
Allen added 24-yard run in fourth quarter.
It also took UNI three cracks to score on a first-and-goal from the one after a bad snap on a punt by SUU set the Panthers up in the third quarter.
"We can do some things," Farley said. "We have good enough players. I trust wholeheartedly in our offensive line. Some things need to be cleaned up ... but the players are there.
"They key is we are scoring points. Will (McElvain) is doing a great job. If we can get the ball in the hands of our productive players and let them make plays that is what we need to do. Whether it is in the run game, pass game, I don't care how we get there we just got to get there."