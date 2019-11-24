Northern Iowa football learns its playoff fate, will host San Diego this week

"We are not going to lose sleep over it because the call has been made," Farley said of being unseeded. "I was surprised. So, it is now our job to get ready for this football game. It is kind of like an officials' call. When it is made, it is made ... they are not going to change the call."

San Diego is just one of six teams to make the FCS playoffs in each of the last four years joining North Dakota State, SDSU, James Madison, Weber State, and Wofford. The Toreros are 2-4 all-time in the playoffs owning first-round road wins over Northern Arizona (41-10) in 2017 and Cal Poly (35-21) in 2016. A year ago, San Diego lost at Nicholls State (49-30) in a first-round game.

The Toreros outscored their opponents by a 218-point margin (359-141) and they trailed for less than 25 minutes of total game action in that stretch. In fact, San Diego did not trail for the last 272 minutes 15 seconds of its regular season.

The Toreros own the second-best offense in the country, averaging 498.8 yards per game (307.6 passing and 191.2 rushing), and the third-best scoring offense, 41.7 points per game.

USD starting quarterback Reid Sinnett, a native of Johnston, is second in the country in passing efficiency and fifth in total offense. He has completed 229 of 338 passes for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Michael Bandy leads the team with 72 catches for 1,140 yards and 12 scores, while Dalton Kincaid has hauled in 38 passes for 772 yards and eight scores.

