Northern Iowa football opens postseason run with home game against San Diego

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Scholarship. Non-scholarship.

The University of San Diego, Saturday's FCS first-round playoff opponent for Northern Iowa, is the only non-scholarship program in the 24-team field.

The argument could be made that the Toreros are at a disadvantage.

Panther offensive linemen Jackson Scott-Brown has a differing opinion. Scott-Brown says put San Diego's film up against any FCS scholarship program and the difference is marginal at best.

Scott-Brown's point is the scholarship, non-scholarship thing does not matter because the Toreros know how to win.

"Culture is culture," Scott-Brown said. "We have seen the film. They play super hard. The way they play ... they don't look like a non-scholarship team."

San Diego has dominated the Pioneer Conference having won its last 37 conference games, but the unranked Toreros (9-2) have also shown they won't be intimidated in the playoffs or on the road. A year ago, San Diego lost in the first round to Nicholls State, but in the two years past the Toreros won first-round games over Northern Arizona and Cal Poly, respectively.