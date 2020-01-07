Northern Iowa men's basketball beats Indiana State with rebounding

CEDAR FALLS — Trae Berhow led the Northern Iowa men's basketball team with 16 points in a 68-60 win Tuesday night over Indiana State at the McLeod Center.
Berhow made five of nine shot attempts.
AJ Green scored 15 points for the Panthers, as he was 5-for-12 from the floor.
Austin Phyfe recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He had seven offensive rebounds.
The Panthers outrebounded the Sycamores 33-20.
The Panthers shot 51 percent from the floor despite going 3-for-15 from 3-point territory.
Tyreke Key led ISU with 14 points.