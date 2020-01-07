Northern Iowa men's basketball beats Indiana State with rebounding
View Comments
NORTHERN IOWA MEN 68, INDIANA STATE 60

Northern Iowa men's basketball beats Indiana State with rebounding

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Trae Berhow led the Northern Iowa men's basketball team with 16 points in a 68-60 win Tuesday night over Indiana State at the McLeod Center. 

Berhow made five of nine shot attempts. 

AJ Green scored 15 points for the Panthers, as he was 5-for-12 from the floor. 

Austin Phyfe recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He had seven offensive rebounds. 

The Panthers outrebounded the Sycamores 33-20. 

The Panthers shot 51 percent from the floor despite going 3-for-15 from 3-point territory. 

Tyreke Key led ISU with 14 points. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News