Northern Iowa men's basketball staves off Loyola Chicago in overtime

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Following a second non-conference road loss, Northern Iowa returned to the McLeod Center this weekend searching for a defensive identity.
With first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on the line against the league’s top defensive team, UNI’s defenders answered the bell during a 67-62 overtime victory over Loyola Chicago.
The Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) matched their season high of eight steals and held Loyola to a season-low 37.5% shooting. Reserve guard Antwan Kimmons tallied two of those steals and also sped up the Ramblers with his aggressive on-ball defense leading to additional miscues.
“He (Kimmons) was great,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing the 18 minutes he received from the freshman who scored 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting with three free throws. “Today we needed something that was going to be a little different. His speed, his aggressiveness, it shows up at both ends. Everything he does promotes emotion of some kind when he’s on the court. We needed all of that today.”
UNI regained its place atop the league standings thanks in part to a major contribution from center Austin Phyfe in a one-on-one post match-up with MVC Player of the Year candidate Cameron Krutwig. Phyfe finished with a balanced line of 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal. Krutwig tallied 19 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Green matched Phyfe with UNI’s team-high 14 point total. Trae Berhow added eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Spencer Haldeman finished with 12 points.
“We talked about Krutwig all week and our fans got an up-close look at what he’s capable of and how skilled he is at the center position, and how good of a team Loyola is,” Jacobson said. “Tonight was our best defensive performance.
“(Phyfe) has got play up on him (Krutwig) at times and then get away from him to take away some of the passes that he makes from the high post, but if you get away from him too far, then he puts it on the floor and beats you on the block. You’ve got to guard him everywhere, and be really smart about how you guard him.”
Phyfe embraced the challenge.
“Playing against one of the best bigs in the league, it’s always fun to have a new challenge,” Phyfe said. “A lot of respect to him, and being able to go back and forth, it was a battle, but it was a lot of fun.”
Loyola (14-7, 6-2) never led in the second half, but still forced overtime with six points in the final minute of regulation.
UNI had extended its lead to as many as 11 points on a steal and traditional three-point play by Kimmons with 9:30 remaining.
“Coach Jake told us to be more aggressive on both ends, not just defense,” Kimmons said. “Being aggressive was a big part of this game. They’re aggressive, so us being physical with them really helped out.”
Following Kimmons’ key three-point play, UNI went the next 7:26 without a field goal as the Ramblers stepped up their defense. Loyola cut its deficit to three over that stretch.
The Ramblers later scored on a Lucas Williamson long 2-pointer, and a Krutwig roll off a pass from Williamson cut the deficit to 55-53. Isaiah Brown missed a front end one-and-one free throw, giving Loyola the ball back with 19.3 in regulation and a chance to tie or take the lead. LU’s guard Tate Hall was then fouled under the basket and made a pair of free throws to extend the game.
In the extra period, UNI made 9 of 12 free throws to go with a timely Haldeman 3-pointer off a Green assist. Loyola was 2-for-11 shooting in overtime and 3-for-5 from the line.
“We just knew it would come down to getting stops and I think overall we did a good job of getting stops when we needed them and making plays,” Haldeman said.