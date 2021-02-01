NORTHERN IOWA NOTEBOOK: UNI resumes practice on Wednesday

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“Not making a free throw makes the game harder to have success. Not shooting it well from the 3-point line makes it harder to have success. Had we defended and had the discipline we needed on five or six more plays, everything else could’ve stayed the same and we would’ve had a successful day yesterday.”

Practice is going to be critical for the Panthers leading into this weekend’s home series with Indiana State at the McLeod Center.

Jacobson anticipates that both Tywhon Pickford and James Betz will be full participants when UNI returns to the practice floor on Wednesday, as will center Austin Phyfe, who played just 9 minutes and 31 seconds Sunday.

Jacobson said Phyfe cleared all the protocols that were necessary for him to play Sunday after taking a hard fall in which his head slammed off the court in Saturday’s win. Phyfe wanted to go in game two, but by halftime, Jacobson felt it was best to hold him out over the final 20 minutes.

UNI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Panthers had to play a little too much catch up during a loss to Drake on Thursday, but head coach Tanya Warren was able to refocus, renew and refresh this weekend as UNI begins the second half of its Valley season.