NORTHERN IOWA NOTEBOOK: UNI resumes practice on Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – After Sunday’s 3-point loss to Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson mentioned there plenty of positives.
Jacobson wasn’t talking moral victories, either.
In terms of 80 minutes of play in a split with the Salukis, the Panthers showed much more of the consistency they will need to make a strong push over the back half of the Missouri Valley Conference season.
“We were better for longer,” Jacobson said. “We have bounced around quite a bit depending on the games we are talking about. We would have some good stretches and then have some stretches where are possessions aren’t good. I felt like this weekend our possessions were much more consistent.
“We had longer stretches of good possessions. That was a real good positive.”
Jacobson also felt true freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise had strong individual growth and that sophomore Noah Carter played his best 80 minutes, and he added it was good to get Tytan Anderson on the court for the first time. The 6-foot-7 freshman forward gave UNI a spark and energy off the bench during his season debut.
“The biggest thing was the quality possessions,” Jacobson said. “Stacking up possessions for longer. We had more of that this weekend. To emphasize that is what beat us on the scoreboard. In game two, we didn’t have as many of the quality defensive possessions at the end of the day.
“Not making a free throw makes the game harder to have success. Not shooting it well from the 3-point line makes it harder to have success. Had we defended and had the discipline we needed on five or six more plays, everything else could’ve stayed the same and we would’ve had a successful day yesterday.”
Practice is going to be critical for the Panthers leading into this weekend’s home series with Indiana State at the McLeod Center.
Jacobson anticipates that both Tywhon Pickford and James Betz will be full participants when UNI returns to the practice floor on Wednesday, as will center Austin Phyfe, who played just 9 minutes and 31 seconds Sunday.
Jacobson said Phyfe cleared all the protocols that were necessary for him to play Sunday after taking a hard fall in which his head slammed off the court in Saturday’s win. Phyfe wanted to go in game two, but by halftime, Jacobson felt it was best to hold him out over the final 20 minutes.
UNI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Panthers had to play a little too much catch up during a loss to Drake on Thursday, but head coach Tanya Warren was able to refocus, renew and refresh this weekend as UNI begins the second half of its Valley season.
“We readjusted some goals, but to be quite honest the majority of our goals are still in play so that is exciting,” Warren said. “We have an opportunity to get better and see how we can finish the back nine starting with Evansville this week.”
Friday will be UNI's "Pink" game where Warren donates $25 for each made Panther 3-pointer.
“Hopefully, we make a lot,” Warren said. “That is one time I’m really excited about being able to having to write a big check. It goes to a great cause, the Beyond Pink team here in the Cedar Valley.”
UNI VOLLEYBALL: The Panthers are still looking for victory No. 1 as UNI has now opened the season 0-5 after back-to-back losses Friday and Saturday to Drake and Marquette.
The Panthers travel to Evansville Sunday and Monday this week where head coach Bobbi Petersen says she hopes to see her squad continue to build.
“As a team we are still working on connection, still working on different play sets throughout our serve receive,” Petersen said. “But I like the progress that we have made. It is just giving us our more time to get some of those things figured out.
“I have been pleased with our blocking. Especially with how young some of those kids are, they are hitting their responsibilities which is good to see. We will work on a few of the technique things this week that we need to get better at, but strategically we have been doing a good job.”
WRESTLING: Ahead of a Friday road trip to Northern Illinois, head wrestling coach Doug Schwab continued to stress responding strong following the Panthers' 20-12 loss to Oklahoma State Saturday in the McLeod Center.
“We wrestled hard, but we got to continue to get better as a group,” Schwab said. “I like how the guys have responded and I like the things we have talked about and how they’ve taken ownership of the program and moving it to another level.
The Panthers (3-2) got impressive wins from Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia to open the dual, but OSU won the next five, including two by major decision to improve to 28-3 all-time against UNI with a 20-12 victory.
“To me, we have to plan on beating teams like Oklahoma State every year, not once in a while. Not every 10 years, 15 years or whatever it was. It has to be annual.”