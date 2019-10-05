CEDAR FALLS – A humbling loss on the road could’ve sidetracked months of good work by the Northern Iowa football team.
The Panthers labored through a tough week of practice after a 29-17 loss at Weber State this week, but the one constant for UNI was a team motivated to show it could beat a tough opponent.
Behind another great defensive performance and an offense that was explosive at the right times the No. 13 Panthers did just that with a 21-14 win over No. 17 Youngstown State Saturday at the UNI-Dome to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.
“Huge,” UNI coach Mark Farley said of the importance of opening Valley play with a win. “It was a hard week. It was a long week and it turned out to be a good week because of how we came together as a team for this particular one.
“All that matters is we got this first win against a very good team and that is all we were saying, we got to beat somebody that is really good and that team is really good.”
The Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-0 MVFC) corralled one of the top rushing offenses in the nation, holding them to 55 yards on 36 carries, while UNI used three long-scoring drives in the first half and some big defensive plays in the second to earn its ninth consecutive home win over the Penguins, handing a surging YSU its first loss.
UNI led 21-7 at halftime, but YSU opened the second half with a quick scoring drive and then it was a dogfight.
A critical juncture came midway through the third when a targeting call on the Panthers’ Bryce Flater was overturned by review. Had the call stood, YSU would’ve had first-and-10 at the UNI 12, instead the Penguins attempted a 44-yard field goal that sailed wide right.
“That is where the rule paid off,” Farley said. “They went to the box, and I kind of saw what happened and the quarterback was trying to get the first down, and he (Bryce) was trying to keep him from getting the first down. To the credit of our officials, I thought they did a good job.”
In the final five minutes of the game a flurry of action came.
YSU was on a seven-minute, 15-play drive when Austin Evans blitzed on a third-and-6 play, hit Penguin quarterback Nathan Mays and forcing a fumble that Seth Thomas recovered at the Panther 23. UNI then got to YSU’s 47 only to fumble the ball back to the Penguins.
But the Panther defense stood tall and on another third and long, Smith and Tim Butcher converged on Mays for a huge sack, knocking Mays out of the game.
“Those are huge,” defensive end Elerson Smith said. “Anytime you can get to the quarterback those are drive killers.”
“It was a big play,” Smith added of the second half. “But there was a whole game of big plays like that.”
The Penguins were forced to punt after the sack and Mays’ injury, and UNI ran out the remaining 3:59, getting a huge 34-yard pass play that move the Panthers from their own 28 to the Penguin 38.
“That is what good football is,” said running back Trevor Allen of the Panthers being able to run out the clock. “That is what winning football is supposed to be about.”