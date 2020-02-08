Northern Iowa prevails over Drake, 83-73

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — AJ Green typically keeps his emotions closer to his vest than wearing them on his sleeves, but Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson says his teammates realizes that there’s always a fire burning within their sophomore point guard.
Green couldn’t help but cut loose while putting together a special 21-point the second half to lead UNI to a thrilling 83-73 win over Drake in front of 6,497 fans that filled the McLeod Center Saturday afternoon.
The largest crowd to attend a basketball game in his hometown of Cedar Falls since UNI’s memorable win over North Carolina on Nov. 21, 2015, inspired Green to outwardly embrace his shot-making display.
Green emphatically gestured towards the fans after an acrobatic 3-pointer through contact led to a timely four-point play. He later brought out his bow-and-arrow celebration from high school, and also celebrated a ridiculous step-back, go-ahead 3-pointer in front the student section during a late 13-0 run that gave the Panthers the lead for good.
“Coach says you’ve got to get loose and have fun out there, show some emotion,” said Green who finished one shy of his career high with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting, including six 3-pointers. “The fans love that. You can’t help it after everyone is on their feet cheering loud like that. It gets to you and you’ve got to enjoy it.”
It took a special performance by Green to overcome a determined Drake team (16-9, 6-6 Missouri Valley) that led throughout the majority of this game, and had a timely answer for all but UNI’s final run.
Seven-foot center Liam Robbins, a player Jacobson considers one of the nation’s most improved, led Drake with 17 points. Guards D.J. Wilkins and Anthony Murphy finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while point guard Roman Penn was tough off the drive with 12 points.
The Bulldogs shot 64% to take a four-point halftime lead and finished the game 50% from the field with nine 3-pointers.
“We dug in and gave ourselves a better chance in the second half with our defense, but they were awfully determined,” Jacobson said. “There were possessions where it just didn’t matter.”
Green, supported by Trae Berhow’s 18 points and Spencer Haldeman’s 12, helped UNI (21-3, 10-2) outscore the Bulldogs with 48 second-half points.
“There were times in the second half where I found myself enjoying what was going on,” Jacobson said. “To say Drake played great would probably do them an injustice. They’ve got a really good team. ... We hung in there when we had to and AJ, that was special. That was really, really special.”
Green shot 8-for-11 from the field and made four of five 3-point attempts over the final 20 minutes as he was locked into a zone few basketball players can ever find.
“It’s just hooping really,” Green said. “You’ve just got to trust all the work you’ve put in and just go out there and do what you do when no one is in the gym and you’re just there by yourself.”
Drake had built a five-point lead four minutes into the second half before Green sparked UNI’s first of multiple responses with his four-point play.
Green eventually put the Panthers up four, 54-50, with a pull-up jumper and a difficult step-back 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer. Tywhon Pickford then went over the top of Robbins, one of the nation’s top shot blockers, for an emphatic dunk off a Haldeman bounce pass that sent the McLeod Center decibel level through the roof as UNI led, 59-56.
Drake responded with a timely 8-0 run capped by a traditional three-point play from Anthony Murphy to take a 66-61 lead with 6:56 remaining.