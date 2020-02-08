Northern Iowa prevails over Drake, 83-73

It took a special performance by Green to overcome a determined Drake team (16-9, 6-6 Missouri Valley) that led throughout the majority of this game, and had a timely answer for all but UNI’s final run.

Seven-foot center Liam Robbins, a player Jacobson considers one of the nation’s most improved, led Drake with 17 points. Guards D.J. Wilkins and Anthony Murphy finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while point guard Roman Penn was tough off the drive with 12 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs shot 64% to take a four-point halftime lead and finished the game 50% from the field with nine 3-pointers.

“We dug in and gave ourselves a better chance in the second half with our defense, but they were awfully determined,” Jacobson said. “There were possessions where it just didn’t matter.”

Green, supported by Trae Berhow’s 18 points and Spencer Haldeman’s 12, helped UNI (21-3, 10-2) outscore the Bulldogs with 48 second-half points.

“There were times in the second half where I found myself enjoying what was going on,” Jacobson said. “To say Drake played great would probably do them an injustice. They’ve got a really good team. ... We hung in there when we had to and AJ, that was special. That was really, really special.”