Northern Iowa's A.J. Green scores 1,000th point in win over Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Illinois State’s Zach Copeland smiled and offered a candid response during the second half when a heckler said he couldn’t guard AJ Green.

“He’s tough, he’s tough,” Copeland conceded.

Like so many opposing defenders, Illinois State’s redshirt senior guard and teammates had their hands full Wednesday night inside the McLeod Center. Green became the University of Northern Iowa’s first sophomore to reach 1,000 career points during a 27-point performance that led to a 71-63 victory over the Redbirds.

UNI (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley) was forced to come from behind on its home court for the second time in as many nights. Illinois State (8-16, 3-9) rediscovered its shooting touch found during a 56-point second half as part of a stunning upset on New Year’s Eve by torching the Panthers early.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Redbirds opened the game 12-for-20 from the field with four players combining to knock down seven of the team’s first 10 looks from distance resulting in a 31-22 lead with nine minutes remaining in the first half.