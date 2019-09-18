CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It was to be his break out season.
Isaiah Weston was going to be a focal point of Northern Iowa's offense in 2018.
Then, three practices in, it was gone.
Weston, a sophomore from Albertville, Minn., suffered an ACL injury in the preseason last August and for a time, the 2017 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference all-Newcomer team pick, did not feel complete.
Having never been injured before, Weston admittedly struggled some while watching his team from the sidelines.
"It was very frustrating being that was my first serious injury," said Weston, who gave glimpses of what he could do as a red-shirt freshman in 2017, catching 22 passes for 380 yards and five scores. "I would say it was one of the lowest points of my life because I had mostly been injury free.
"There was a period there where it going to rehab, going to school and I didn't have that happy (football) aspect. Part of me wasn't there."
Soon, however, the 6-foot-4, 208-pound wide receiver shook off the self pity and did what he could to help the team and better himself mentally for when he became physically strong again.
The labor of his efforts are starting to bare fruits for the 2019 ninth-ranked Panthers.
Weston had two catches for 48 yards against Iowa State, and then was one of two UNI receivers to have more than 100 receiving yards against Southern Utah when he hauled in five balls for 105 yards and his sixth career touchdown reception, a 39-yard grab and run in the second quarter of a 34-14 win.
Weston is averaging 21.86 yards per catch, which ranks second in the MVFC among receivers with seven or more catches, and his career yards per catch average is 18.4
UNI head coach Mark Farley believes that should be the standard for Weston, the nephew of two former Panthers -- former UNI wide receiver Jake Kothe, who made 61 catches for 887 yards from 1992-95, and former women's basketball player Wendy McCoy.
"I think he should be more explosive. That is one thing I hoped he would be," Farley said. "That just shows my expectations of him because he is a very good football player."
While Farley never wants to see a player hurt, he adds the year off has been huge for Weston in his growth.
"Really helped him mature more than anything else," Farley said. "He's always been excited to play the game, but when you have to sit a year it brings more energy to the game because you know how special it is to be on the field.
"He is a better football player today by going through what happened last year."
Weston adds he's probably in the best shape of his life, crediting that in part to freshman quarterback Will McElvain.
"I'm definitely running around a lot more," Weston smiled. "In high school, I didn't have a quarterback that left the pocket or scrambled a lot and the same when I was playing with Eli (Dunne). With Will moving out of the pocket, we are running around a lot more, but it is also creating a lot more opportunities to create explosive plays."