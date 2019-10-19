WAYNE, Neb. — Northern State scored on a one-yard TD pass on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the second overtime to hand Wayne State College a heartbreaking 29-26 double overtime loss Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference football played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.
The two teams traded field goals in the first overtime with Payton Eue connecting from 36 yards for Northern State followed by a 37-yarder from Wayne State's Ethan Knudson making the score 23-23 entering the second overtime.
Wayne State had the ball first in the second overtime and Knudson delivered a 42 yarder, his fourth field goal of the game, giving the ‘Cats a 26-23 lead.
Northern State used a 23-yard pass play on the second play of the second overtime to have a 1st-and-goal at the 1. A false start penalty moved the ball back to the six and Wayne State held the Wolves to force a 4th-and-goal at the 1 where the Wolves used a bootleg pass and a one-yard score from quarterback Hunter Trautman to tight end Colton Drageset to hand the Wildcats a heartbreaking 29-26 loss in double overtime.
Northern State outgained Wayne State in the contest 466-322 thanks a dominating advantage in time of possession, 39:12 to 20:48. NSU had 98 yards on the ground and 368 passing while Wayne State had 91 yards rushing and 231 passing.
Redshirt freshman Andy McCance, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a broken left hand, was 12 of 29 for 132 yards with one TD and two interceptions while backup Tavian Willis was 5 of 10 for 93 yards and one score.
Wayne sophomore Mason Lee was the leading Wayne State receiver with seven catches for 90 yards and one TD followed by senior tight end Corbin Foster with four grabs for 59 yards and one score.
Deshawn Massey was the top Wayne State rusher with 62 yards on 16 carries.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt had 20 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble. Jalen Burgess and Tyler Thomsen each had seven tackles with Thomsen recording a fumble recovery.