Northwestern beats Dordt in 48-40 high-scoring game

From there, the speedy Kooima raced 47 yards on a keeper before lofting a 3-yard touchdown pass to Solberg, giving Northwestern a 35-21 lead.

Dordt, forced to play catchup, got within 42-37 on a 2-yard run by Clayberg early in the fourth quarter.

But the Red Raiders once again answered, Logan Meyer running eight yards up the middle for a touchdown with just under four minutes left.

Kooima, a senior from Hull Western Christian, was 17-for-27 and carried 17 times for 67 yards. Moser and Solberg each had two touchdown receptions.

“We knew both offenses were very good and that we were going to have to score a lot of points,” Kooima said. “My receivers did a hell of a job running their routes. We just kind of spread it out, ran some empty and did what we did.

“The atmosphere for this game is different than most games, with us just 10 minutes apart. It’s really fun to play these guys. They’re a well-coached team. We both put our hearts out on the field and we came out with a win.”

Clayberg was a one-man wrecking crew for Dordt with 455 total yards. He added a 50-yard touchdown jaunt and hooked up a combined 17 times with Levi Jungling (10 catches, 124 yards) and Ben Heuvelhorst (7, 65).