Northwestern beats Dordt in 48-40 high-scoring game

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — With the amount of offensive talent on either side, a shootout was expected Saturday.
And, that’s just what took place at Open Space Field.
Northwestern outgunned Dordt 48-40 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game that came right down to the wire.
The upstart Defenders, now 2-1 on the season, did all they could to keep pace with reigning GPAC offensive player of the year Tyson Kooima and Co.
Dordt racked up just short of 600 yards (592) and quarterback Noah Clayberg was outstanding, but Kooima and the Northwestern defense came up with big plays when needed.
Kooima passed for 290 yards and five touchdowns, while the Red Raider defense made a key goal-line stand in the third quarter that turned the game around.
Clayberg, Dordt’s junior signal-caller, rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 248 yards, completing 19 of 32. That’s a far cry from last season, when Clayberg completed only two passes in a 35-6 loss to Northwestern.
After Dordt’s Brett Zachman kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:19 left in the game, the Defenders tried an onside kick and nearly pulled it off, but the ball bounced off a Dordt player’s hands and out of bounds, allowing Northwestern to run out the clock.
Although Northwestern (2-1) and now beaten the Defenders all 13 times the teams have met, it is still a rivalry between neighboring Sioux County schools.
“It’s always a really competitive game, a fun atmosphere and it’s great to leave here with a win,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “You know it’s going to be a hard-fought contest. They have a real good football team and our guys battled and made plays throughout the game when they needed to.”
Northwestern jumped to a 14-0 lead with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns before the Defenders got on the board late in the quarter. Dordt then put together an impressive 10-play, 96-yard drive to tie the score.
The teams traded touchdowns on three successive series before halftime, Northwestern taking a 28-21 lead on a Kooima 6-yard scoring pass to Cade Moser with 2:55 remaining before intermission.
Clayberg, a Pella, Iowa, product who began is collegiate football career at the University of Iowa, left the game with an ankle injury on the third play of the second half. His backup, Ethan Thomas, performed admirably, engineering a drive that ended at the Northwestern 2-yard line when the Defenders turned it over on downs.
It took the Red Raiders just five plays to cover 98 yards and regain a 14-point advantage. Kooima threw an 18-yard pass to Moser to get his team away from the shadows of the end zone, then got them to midfield on a 33-yard completion to Shane Solberg.
From there, the speedy Kooima raced 47 yards on a keeper before lofting a 3-yard touchdown pass to Solberg, giving Northwestern a 35-21 lead.
Dordt, forced to play catchup, got within 42-37 on a 2-yard run by Clayberg early in the fourth quarter.
But the Red Raiders once again answered, Logan Meyer running eight yards up the middle for a touchdown with just under four minutes left.
Kooima, a senior from Hull Western Christian, was 17-for-27 and carried 17 times for 67 yards. Moser and Solberg each had two touchdown receptions.
“We knew both offenses were very good and that we were going to have to score a lot of points,” Kooima said. “My receivers did a hell of a job running their routes. We just kind of spread it out, ran some empty and did what we did.
“The atmosphere for this game is different than most games, with us just 10 minutes apart. It’s really fun to play these guys. They’re a well-coached team. We both put our hearts out on the field and we came out with a win.”
Clayberg was a one-man wrecking crew for Dordt with 455 total yards. He added a 50-yard touchdown jaunt and hooked up a combined 17 times with Levi Jungling (10 catches, 124 yards) and Ben Heuvelhorst (7, 65).
“We’ve known all along that we’re an elite offense,” Clayberg said. “It took a great defense like Northwestern’s to show what we were capable of doing. I think if we can continue to play like that we can be a team that’s going to make a run to the top 25 and even give other top 10 teams in our conference a fit.”
Carter Schiebout toted the pigskin 13 times for 40 yards and two touchdowns for the Defenders.
“I asked our team to fight hard, turn the scoreboard off in their brains and just let the game do what the game does,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “I’m really proud of the way we played. We obviously didn’t make enough plays to win and you see it by the score. I’m sure if you’re a fan it was an exciting game to watch.
“Noah is a tough guy, a warrior, a captain and the team follows him. We want the ball in his hands, he makes great stuff happen with it.
“We really believed we would win this game, so it’s disappointing it doesn’t when it doesn’t go the way you want. But at the end of the day we’re trying to instill something in these guys that if it doesn’t go your way, are you proud of the way you worked and prepared? Are you going to lay your head to bed at night knowing you did everything you could? I think in a lot of ways, most of our guys can say that today.”
