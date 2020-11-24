Northwestern beats Jamestown for eighth-straight victory

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- They staged their own version of Monday Night Football, complete with the theme song by Hank Williams Jr., blaring from the pre-game sound system.
This, of course, wasn’t professionals doing battle at Korver Field here, but instead a Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season finale.
And, Northwestern, as expected, turned it into a one-sided victory over Jamestown, cruising 49-0 to wrap up an 8-1 regular season.
The Red Raiders won their last eight games after a 45-31 loss at two-time defending NAIA national champion Morningside in a season-opener Sept. 12.
Monday’s chilly finale was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 at Jamestown but postponed because of COVID 19 complications.
Northwestern, finishing second to Morningside in the GPAC, is certain to receive an at-large playoff berth. However, the playoffs won’t begin until the middle of April 2021.
It’s been a unique season, the whole way through from the start,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “We had to overcome a lot of obstacles. I’m proud of our guys, we came out and battled from the first game of the year and just learned from there and kept growing and getting better week in and week out.”
Northwestern really only had one close call since the loss to Morningside before a packed house at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. A 48-40 win at Dordt was the slimmest margin and the next-closest was a 14-point triumph over Concordia.
“We had an awesome group of leaders who’ve done such a good job of setting the culture for the program,” McCarty said. “They’re a hungry group, never satisfied. It’s fun to come out to practice every day with them.”
The dynamic combination of Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg, who have provided Northwestern fans with a plethora of memories over the last four seasons, were at it again on Monday.
Kooima, a senior from Hull Western Christian, passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those were to Solberg, a senior from Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Solberg had eight catches for 143 yards while Kooima completed 15 of 21 before the starters were wrapped up in warm clothing on the sidelines after three quarters.
“It’s been a wild ride of a career,” Solberg said. “Just blessed with so many amazing people around me that lets me play the game I love.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s obviously been a super-weird year for everybody. But that’s the beautiful thing about football, once you step on the field everything else is out the window and you’re just playing some ball with your brothers. That’s what we really keyed into this year and it will be good rolling into the playoffs.”
It took a bit for Northwestern to get rolling, leading 7-0 after one quarter. The Raiders took seven minutes off the clock on their first scoring drive, culminated by a 3-yard strike from Kooima to Solberg.
Northwestern fumbled after driving into the Jamestown red zone later in the quarter, then took a 14-0 lead on a 26-yard Kooima to Solberg pass set up by a partially blocked punt.
Northwestern was forced to punt for the only time with eight minutes left in the half. It did, though, get the ball back before intermission and went ahead 21-0 when Kooima threw a 6-yard TD pass to Solberg with just under two minutes remaining.
After the Red Raiders marched 75 yards in 11 plays on their first possession of the second half, the special teams did their part, blocking a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Bryce Paulsen, increasing the lead to 35-0.
Kooima and Solberg had one more big play before taking the night off, hooking up for 43 yards. That took it to the 1-yard line, where Logan Meyer crashed in for a touchdown.
Reserve quarterback Blake Fryar added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern outgained the Jimmies 533-150, limiting the visitors to 80 passing yards and 70 on the ground. Jamestown closed with a 1-7 overall record.
Konner McQuillen was Northwestern’s leading rusher with 76 yards on 13 carries. Michael Storey had five receptions for 110 yards.
The Red Raiders will now take some time off before resuming practice in preparation for the postseason.
“For me, the break will be unique, but it’s going to be different for everybody,” McCarty said. “I’m excited we get to keep our senior group with our guys for four or five more months. I know this group will be excited and ready to go come April.”
Northwestern has struggled a bit in the playoffs in recent years, a trend it hopes to end in the spring.
“This year will be different and our guys have been really good at being prepared to do their best and I know this group is hungry,” McCarty said. “It will be fun to get going in the playoffs.”
Kooima, the reigning GPAC Offensive Player of the Year, wound up completing 151 of 236 passes for 2,720 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
Solberg, the nation’s leader in receiving yards, closed the regular season with 1,288 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!