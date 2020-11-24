Northwestern beats Jamestown for eighth-straight victory

“We had an awesome group of leaders who’ve done such a good job of setting the culture for the program,” McCarty said. “They’re a hungry group, never satisfied. It’s fun to come out to practice every day with them.”

The dynamic combination of Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg, who have provided Northwestern fans with a plethora of memories over the last four seasons, were at it again on Monday.

Kooima, a senior from Hull Western Christian, passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those were to Solberg, a senior from Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Solberg had eight catches for 143 yards while Kooima completed 15 of 21 before the starters were wrapped up in warm clothing on the sidelines after three quarters.

“It’s been a wild ride of a career,” Solberg said. “Just blessed with so many amazing people around me that lets me play the game I love.

“It’s obviously been a super-weird year for everybody. But that’s the beautiful thing about football, once you step on the field everything else is out the window and you’re just playing some ball with your brothers. That’s what we really keyed into this year and it will be good rolling into the playoffs.”