Northwestern bounces back from rough 1st set, advances to quarterfinals

“It was a little different without her in the back row but we managed well. We had girls step in and they did an amazing job,” Strasser said. “I love digging. I like when people hit at me and I felt like it was a fun game for everyone.”

The first set went south right away from the beginning. Oklahoma City won the first three points and while the Red Raiders were able to cut the Stars lead to 12-10, Northwestern never got any closer as Oklahoma City pulled away for a 25-16 victory.

“It felt like we couldn’t find a rhythm,” Strasser said. “It was crazy coming back from (Thursday) night and then coming here again. We knew we just had to settle in, find our groove and once we did, once we got that in the second set then we got our win. It was good.”

It was a completely different start to the second for Northwestern. The Stars won the first point but the Red Raiders won the next point and it started an 8-0 run for the Red Raiders for an 8-1 advantage.

“I thought we started playing hard,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought we served harder and I just thought our execution, we hit (.000) the first set. We never hit (.000) the first set. We got better as it went on.”