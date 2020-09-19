Northwestern bounces back to 50-16 home win over Dakota Wesleyan

DWU falls to 0-2 on the season.

Northwestern improves to 1-1 on the season. In the two games the Red Raiders have played, they’ve scored 81 points.

“Last week was a tough loss but we just focused on getting better this week,” said Moser, who had two touchdowns on his three receptions. “Our offense did a great job, we executed and we still made errors, so there’s still a lot to improve on.”

“The defense played great, put us in great spots. It was great to see, it was a great game.”

Travis Kooima finished with 272 yards passing and four touchdowns. Garrett Packer rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries.

After allowing 45 points last week, the Red Raiders only gave up 16 this week with all of those coming in the second half.

The Red Raiders held the Tigers to 109 yards rushing on 40 carries, a 2.7 yards per carry average.

“The defense was definitely clicking way more this week,” Oleson said. “We tried kind of mix up our coverages and mix up our defensive line scheme. They got us up front a little bit but we kept pounding at them. We stuffed them on third down if they were in our territory.”