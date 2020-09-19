Northwestern bounces back to 50-16 home win over Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — At halftime, Northwestern wide receiver Cade Moser had more yards on only three catches than what Dakota Wesleyan had total in 33 plays.
Moser had three receptions for 151 yards in the first half. DWU had 115 total yards.
Red Raider wide receiver Shane Solberg almost accomplished the same feat, but he fell just short with 108 yards on three receptions.
That helped Northwestern build a 29-point lead.
The Red Raiders went on to compile 598 yards of total offense and hit the 50-point mark as Northwestern cruised to a 50-16 victory on Saturday at DeValois Stadium.
It was a quality bounce-back for a Red Raiders team that suffered a tough loss to Morningside last week.
“It was great to respond. We worked all week on just the little things that we needed to get better at,” Northwestern linebacker Tanner Oleson said. “Every little niche or tiny little thing we needed to improve on, that’s what we focused on all week. We know that we are still a fantastic football team.
“We are going to keep our goals really high and working every single week to be better. We just have little things to continue to work on and that’s what we are going to strive to continue to do.”
DWU falls to 0-2 on the season.
Northwestern improves to 1-1 on the season. In the two games the Red Raiders have played, they’ve scored 81 points.
“Last week was a tough loss but we just focused on getting better this week,” said Moser, who had two touchdowns on his three receptions. “Our offense did a great job, we executed and we still made errors, so there’s still a lot to improve on.”
“The defense played great, put us in great spots. It was great to see, it was a great game.”
Travis Kooima finished with 272 yards passing and four touchdowns. Garrett Packer rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries.
After allowing 45 points last week, the Red Raiders only gave up 16 this week with all of those coming in the second half.
The Red Raiders held the Tigers to 109 yards rushing on 40 carries, a 2.7 yards per carry average.
“The defense was definitely clicking way more this week,” Oleson said. “We tried kind of mix up our coverages and mix up our defensive line scheme. They got us up front a little bit but we kept pounding at them. We stuffed them on third down if they were in our territory.”
Olseon finished with 10 tackles and tied for the team lead on the day with Trevor Rozeboom. Noah Van’t Hof had seven tackles.
In Northwestern’s first possession, the Red Raiders drove to the DWU 20-yard line but were held to a 37-yard field goal by Eli Strader.
The Red Raiders next possession only lasted two plays. On second-and-3, Kooima rolled to his left to avoid the blitz and hit Moser in stride down the sideline. Moser took off for a 73-yard touchdown for a 10-0 first quarter lead.
“We ran hitches and he broke out to the outside,” Moser said. “I saw him and I was pointing and he gave me a perfect ball to run under.”
DWU drove to Northwestern’s 28-yard line and on fourth-and-4, Van’t Hof broke up a pass over the middle to give the Red Raiders the ball back.
Two plays later, Kooima went deep over the middle to Moser, who hauled in the pass and outran the defense for a 70-yard touchdown.
The Red Raiders had their third two-play drive of the first half when on second-and-12 at their own 9-yard line, Kooima threaded a pass over the middle to Solberg. Northwestern’s all-time leading receiver then broke a tackle, stiff-armed another defender and outran two more DWU players for a 91-yard score.
Northwestern sent a short kickoff and DWU couldn’t handle it as the Red Raiders recovered at the Tigers 37-yard line.
The Red Raiders eight-play drive ended when Solberg got behind the secondary and Kooima put the ball over their heads and into Solberg’s arms for a 14-yard touchdown and a 29-0 halftime lead.
“Our offensive coordinator is so good and puts us in great spots. We have great depth and so many dangerous athletes. We just took advantage of our opportunities,” Moser said. “There’s just some mental errors, we are messing up on some little things. It’s not ever going to be perfect but we strive to be perfect for sure.”
DWU did drive to the Red Raider 11-yard line in the Tigers first possession of the second half but had to settle for a 27-yard Tate Gale field goal.
The Red Raiders only needed one play to respond. On Logan Meyer’s first-ever carry on Northwestern, he had a nice hole to run through and took off for a 73-yard touchdown run for a 36-3 lead.
DWU did get a 12-yard touchdown reception by Spencer Neugebauer but the Red Raiders answered in six plays as Blake Fryar hit Canon Flores over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
The Red Raiders hit the 50-point mark with 7:39 left. After Fryar hit Blake Anderson for a 51-yard gain to the 2-yard line, Drake Brezina scored his second-career touchdown on the ensuing run.
The Tigers scored with 25 seconds left on a 3-yard pass to Chance Sorensen for a 50-16 final score.
