Northwestern College football loses NAIA national championship game vs. Lindsey Wilson

On Monday night in Grambling, La., the clock finally hit midnight for Northwestern football.
After three magical postseason weeks that saw them take down Dickinson State, No. 2 Grand View, and No. 1 Morningside, the Red Raiders finally met their match in the national championship game, as No. 3 Lindsey Wilson walloped Northwestern, 45-13, to win the first national championship in program history.
Lindsey Wilson’s offense came out hot in the first quarter, as the Blue Raiders went 75 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown on their opening drive, with quarterback Cameron Dukes punching it in from the one yard line.
Northwestern’s offense punted on all three of its drives in the first quarter, and on the first drive of the second, Lindsey Wilson extended its lead to 10-0 with a 33-yard field goal from kicker Ian Sauter.
The Red Raiders offense responded with its third straight three-and-out, and Lindsey Wilson took advantage. The Blue Raiders went 73 yards on seven plays, scoring a touchdown on a 41-yard reverse play touchdown run from Noel Patterson. With that play, Lindsey Wilson’s lead grew to 17-0.
Northwestern was playing a bit shorthanded on defense, as senior safety Noah Van't Hof left with an injury early in the game, and Trevor Rozeboom was playing with a fractured foot.
"We didn't tackle great today, but I think (Lindsey Wilson's) athleticism had a lot to do with that," head coach Matt McCarty said. "Noah Van't Hof got hurt early and that really hurt our defense. We had a few guys in different positions because Trevor Rozeboom was hurt too. All those little things added up tonight."
The Northwestern offense struggled for most of the first half, converting only one first down on their first four drives.
But the Red Raiders finally broke through on their final drive of the second quarter, going 75 yards on 17 plays for the score. After failing to get the ball in from the one-yard line on two straight plays, Red Raiders’ running back Konnor McQuillan caught a one-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Blake Fryar, and at halftime, Lindsey Wilson held a 17-7 lead.
Fryar was making his first start at the collegiate level after senior All-American Tyson Kooima tore his Achilles on the final offensive play of last week’s Northwestern semifinals win over No. 1 Morningside.
Kooima, who rushed for 726 yards on the season, and threw for 3,882, was named the NAIA national player of the year earlier on Monday.
"You always miss Tyson," McCarty said. "He is so electric and he can do so many things, but you have to play with the group you have. Those guys played really hard tonight, and Lindsey Wilson just played better than us."
In the first half, Lindsey Wilson outgained Northwestern in total offense, 176 yards to 110. Fryar threw for 60 yards on 10-of-14 passing in the first two quarters, with a team-high 27 rushing yards.
The score did not hold for long though, as Lindsey Wilson took the ball 61 yards on eight plays on the opening drive of the second half, to extend the lead over Northwestern to 24-7. Northwestern responded with a six-play drive that went 22 yards, with a chunk of those yards coming on a roughing the passer call against the Lindsey Wilson defense.
On third down, Fryar threw the ball toward Cade Moser, who appeared to be bumped by the Lindsey Wilson defender. The referees declined to call pass interference though, and Fryar was sacked on fourth down to give the Blue Raiders the ball at the 47-yard line.
One play later, Lindsey Wilson running back Darius Clark took the ball 46 yards to the one-yard line, and Kobe Belcher took it from the one yard line for a touchdown. The score gave the Blue Raiders a 31-7 advantage at the 8:20 mark of the third.
But Northwestern’s offense put up its second scoring drive of the game on the next series, as Shane Solberg scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fryar. The Red Raiders could not get the two-point conversion, and at the end of the third quarter, Northwestern trailed Lindsey Wilson, 31-13.
With 7:53 left in the game, Dukes capped off a 14-play drive for Lindsey Wilson with his third rushing touchdown of the game to give the Blue Raiders a 38-13 lead. The Blue Raiders got one more score before the clock ran out, and won it, 45-13.
"It was a tough way to end our really awesome season," McCarty said. "Tonight, we dug ourselves a hole. We played in bad field position early and we just had to get a few things to go our way. They played a lot better than us tonight."
For the game, Lindsey Wilson outgained Northwestern on offense, 347 yards to 231.
In his first varsity start, Fryar threw for 157 yards on 22-for-32 passing. Cade Moser led the Red Raiders with six receptions for 54 yards, while Fryar had a team-high 38 yards rushing on 18 carries.
"I thought Blake did a really good job tonight," McCarty said. "He competed like crazy. I think there are big things ahead for Blake after watching him tonight."
For Lindsey Wilson, Dukes finished with 18 completions on 24 passes for 157 yards, and Boyd led the way with 50 yards through the air. Clark led the Blue Raiders offense with 70 yards on four carries. Lindsey Wilson also excelled on special teams, with 103 yards on its three returns.
With the loss, Northwestern ends its season with an 11-2 overall record. The Red Raiders will kick off the 2021 season in just four months, as the program continues the search for its first national championship since 1983.