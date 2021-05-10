Northwestern College football loses NAIA national championship game vs. Lindsey Wilson

"We didn't tackle great today, but I think (Lindsey Wilson's) athleticism had a lot to do with that," head coach Matt McCarty said. "Noah Van't Hof got hurt early and that really hurt our defense. We had a few guys in different positions because Trevor Rozeboom was hurt too. All those little things added up tonight."

The Northwestern offense struggled for most of the first half, converting only one first down on their first four drives.

But the Red Raiders finally broke through on their final drive of the second quarter, going 75 yards on 17 plays for the score. After failing to get the ball in from the one-yard line on two straight plays, Red Raiders’ running back Konnor McQuillan caught a one-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Blake Fryar, and at halftime, Lindsey Wilson held a 17-7 lead.

Fryar was making his first start at the collegiate level after senior All-American Tyson Kooima tore his Achilles on the final offensive play of last week’s Northwestern semifinals win over No. 1 Morningside.

Kooima, who rushed for 726 yards on the season, and threw for 3,882, was named the NAIA national player of the year earlier on Monday.