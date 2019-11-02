SIOUX CITY -- For the last couple of weeks, Northwestern has come up short on a few too many drives but still found a way to win each game.
On Saturday against Briar Cliff, the No. 5 Red Raiders found ways to finish. Northwestern scored on all four of its possessions in the first half to gain a 24-point lead and the Red Raiders went on to beat Briar Cliff 38-7 on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Northwestern was efficient on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders were 8-of-13 on third down and had 26 first downs. Northwestern’s defense held Briar Cliff to 3-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs. The Chargers only had 10 first downs in the game.
“It felt, especially in the first half, we were putting it together, driving and we scored every drive in the first half. It was working pretty well,” Northwestern senior offensive lineman Paxton De Haan said. “We knew Briar Cliff was going to have a good defense coming out here and we just wanted to put points on the board, run our offense, all of the basics.
“I just think we came out here and really gave it to them. I am looking forward to next week. Take it one week at a time.”
Tyson Kooima passed for 286 yards for Northwestern as the junior became the Red Raiders all-time career passing yards leader, moving past Lee McKinstrey (1980-1983).
Northwestern, which improved to 8-0, stays tied with Morningside at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings at 7-0.
Briar Cliff is 5-4 on the season and 5-2 in the GPAC, ending any hopes of a GPAC title.
“We go back to the drawing board and get our guys to play hard,” Wagner said. “We have a chance to spoil some things for some other teams in these last two games. We want to go to Jamestown to get a win that we threw away last year. We still want to have a winning season and there are things to play for but it’s about pride now.”
Northwestern finished the game with 378 yards and held Briar Cliff to 277 with 140 of those coming in the fourth quarter when the game was already 31-0.
“(Northwestern) did a good job and they are a great football team. Our lack of ability to get off the field on defense really hurt us,” Wagner said. “Offensively, we didn’t have any rhythm. We had some guys banged up so we put some other guys in and we didn’t work together well.”
Briar Cliff had a three-and-out to start the game and then Northwestern went 65 yards in seven plays. Kooima hit Shane Solberg for an 11-yard TD for the 7-0 lead.
“I think it’s super important to get the momentum going for that first drive,” De Haan said. “Scoring right away, it really got things going for us.”
Northwestern didn’t find the end zone on its next possession but Braxton Williams hit a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
Briar Cliff was able to drive down the field on its third possession and got it to Northwestern’s 16-yard line. On fourth-and-five, Northwestern’s Jessen Reinking came around the edge and hit Mulligan, who got the ball off for an incomplete pass.
Not only did Briar Cliff turn the ball over on downs, Mulligan was knocked out of the game with an injury on the play and didn’t return.
Northwestern then went 84 yards in 10 plays as Kooima ran it in for the score from three yards out for a 17-0 lead.
Briar Cliff drove into Northwestern territory on its next possession again and faced fourth-and-1 at Northwestern’s 43-yard line. Northwestern read Briar Cliff’s option play and dropped quarterback Diontre Collins-Jones for a loss of seven.
The Red Raiders took advantage again, going 50 yards in six plays as Kooima hit Solberg for a 15-yard score for a 24-0 lead going into halftime. Solberg had 16 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
Northwestern added to its lead in the third quarter when Kooima hit Canon Flores in stride for a 42-yard touchdown and a 31-0 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sean Powell jumped in front of a pass and returned it to the four-yard line. Packer got the carry but fumbled into the end zone. De Haan jumped on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown and a 38-0 lead with 10:09 remaining.
It was the first touchdown of the senior’s career - in high school or college. He did have a couple of two-point conversions in high school.
“To be honest, I couldn’t believe it myself,” De Haan said. “I picked up the ball and thought ‘Is this real?’ I was looking around, everyone was cheering and it was awesome.”
Northwestern almost added to the score later in the quarter but the pass was tipped and Khamren Davenport came up with the interception in the end zone.
Two plays later, Jordan Williams got a big hole and was gone for a 74-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left for Briar Cliff’s only score at 38-6.