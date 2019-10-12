SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Winter arrived early here Saturday with high winds and snow at Open Space Park.
The elements were indeed a factor as neighboring rivals Dordt and Northwestern met in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game.
NAIA seventh-ranked Northwestern kept a stranglehold on Dordt, defeating its Sioux County collegiate brethren for the 12th time in as many meetings, 35-6.
Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima charted 289 total yards and four touchdowns as the Red Raiders remained unbeaten in five games this season.
Kooima, a junior from Western Christian, passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and two scores. Northwestern’s defense kept Dordt (3-3, 2-2) out of the end zone at opportune times while running its GPAC record to 4-0.
“The weather was a factor, but they were keying on Jacob Kalogonis a lot so that just opened up the run game for me,” Kooima said. “The offensive line did a great job of opening up holes and did all the work for me.”
Kooima carried 19 times while Kalogonis eclipsed 100 yards for the fourth time this season, finishing with 104 on 18 carries. Kooima had touchdown runs of 5 and 48 yards while hooking up with Josh Fakkema and Michael Storey for scoring passes.
“It’s awesome having all these weapons on our team,” Kooima said. “It’s hard to prepare for us. Do you stop the run or do you stop the pass? It’s just great having all these athletes on the field.”
The Northwestern defense, meanwhile, had a bend-but-not-break mentality. It surrendered 254 yards, but thwarted Dordt on three of four scoring chances inside the 25-yard line.
The first came on Dordt’s opening possession of the game, when it turned it over on downs at the Northwestern 14. Early in the second half the Defenders were stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 25 and Dylan Snyders intercepted a pass in the end early in the fourth quarter.
“The defense did a really good job of getting stops, they bent but didn’t break and got stops when they needed to,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “That’s what it’s really all about, keeping points off the board.
“We’ve been kind of keeping Tyson under wraps a little bit so far. We knew we had some good matchups where he could run the ball this week. He did a great job of making some good reads and running the football.”
Kooima’s 5-yard run was the first scoring of the game, coming with 3:50 left in the opening quarter and one play after he teamed with Shane Solberg on a 49-yard pass play.
Dordt put together its only scoring march and freshman Carter Schiebout dove in from the 1-yard line on the third play of the second quarter. The Defenders, however, missed the PAT kick.
Northwestern then reeled off the next 28 points, taking a 14-6 lead when Kooima found a seam and raced 48 yards to paydirt. Kooima threw a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Fakkema with 16 seconds left before intermission.
A third down pass to Cade Moser kept a drive alive and Kalogonis plunged in from the 1 to give Northwestern a 28-6 advantage with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
After the Snyders interception, Northwestern used up nearly seven minutes to march 80 yards and put the finishing touches on the win on an 8-yard pass from Kooima to Storey.
Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg looked impressive running the ball, finishing with 96 yards on 19 carries. Clayberg, though, completed just 2 of 16 passes for 27 yards.
“That was a tremendous defense we ran into today and that made it very difficult for us,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “When you look at the stat sheet today you’re going to see ineffective passing. You’re not going to beat a great team with a one-dimensional approach.
“I liked the way our defense battled. We put them in some bad spots and played very hard. That’s a very good offense that was slowed down. Our defense played with tremendous heart and passion, I was really pleased with their effort.”
Kooima’s versatility proved to be the difference in the outcome. Despite a strong wind, Kooima completed 17 of 27 passes, four each to Solberg (72 yards) and Moser (45 yards).
“Tyson’s such a good dual-threat quarterback and the wind didn’t really affect him throwing the ball today,” McCarty said. “But we felt we could really run the ball and the guys did a good job.
“I’m happy with the growth we see from our guys each week. They’re focused and want to keep working. If we can keep improving we’ll like where we’re at by the end of the year.”